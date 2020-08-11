74th Independence Day | MHA issued guidelines for the big day, major changes made in this year celebration due to coronavirus outbreak

Amid the novel coronavirus spread it is imperative to follow certain preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, proper sanitization, avoiding large congregations, etc. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the MHA, events will web-cast to reach out people while avoiding large group of people.
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory for the 74th Independence Day celebration on August 15 to the Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories. The MHA letter said that the Independence Day celebration should be held in a way that befitting occasion while following precautionary measures against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: Reuters)
Every year the Independence Day is celebrated with grandeur, gaiety, fervor, and enthusiasm. However, amid the novel coronavirus spread it is imperative to follow certain preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, proper sanitization, avoiding large congregations, etc. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the MHA, events will webcast to reach out people while avoiding large group of people. (File Image: Reuters)
Over 350 Delhi Police personnel who will be part of the guard of honour at Red Fort on Independence Day have been quarantined as a precautionary measure. (Image: Reuters)
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, activities of all the officers of the Army, Navy, and Air Force who will be part of the Independence Day ceremony at Red Fort have been restricted keeping in consideration of the attendance of the prime minister and a number of VIPs in the celebrations. (Image: Reuters)
Many important changes have been made in this year’s Independence Day celebration in view of coronavirus pandemic. Celebrations at Red Fort will be limited to the Prime Minister's speech, a 21-gun salute, the unfurling of the national flag, the national anthem, and the release of tricolour balloons. (Image: Reuters)
National Cadet Corps (NCC) will be invited. School children will not be allowed to participate in the events at the Red Fort. (File Image: Reuters)
250 people will be invited to the Red Fort. This is instead of the 900-1000 people who are invited every year. (File Image: Reuters)
To maintain social distancing, chairs will be placed in designated areas. The staff present will have to be in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. (File Image: Reuters)
Doctors, health care workers, sanitation workers among others could be invited to the ceremony as a recognition for their services. This could also include COVID-19 survivors. (Image: AP)
Performances of the Police and Military Bands will be recorded at places of historical significance. The recorded versions of these performances will be displayed through large screens, digital media during public functions. (File Image: Reuters)
The theme, "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" will be publicised through various activities during celebrations. (File Image: Reuters)
This year for the first time the Indian tricolor will be unfurled at Times Square in New York City. The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut said in a statement that it “will be creating history” on August 15, 2020, by “hosting the first-ever flag hoisting ceremony at Times Square” to commemorate India's Independence Day. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 07:25 pm