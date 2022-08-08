1942 Quit India Movement: Things to know about the movement

August 8, 2022 marks the 80th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. Seven things you should know about the movement. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Quit India Movement Resolution was passed at the Wardha Conference of All India Congress Committee in July 1942. (Image: News18 Creative)

The movement was launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942. (Image: News18 Creative)

The slogan ‘Quit India’ was coined by Yusuf Meherally who was a socialist and also a trade unionist. (Image: News18 Creative)

Gowalia Tank Maidan also known as August Kranti Maidan, in Mumbai is the place where Gandhi delivered his speech marking the beginning of the movement. (Image: News18 Creative)

Several national leaders were arrested, among them were Mahatma Gandhi, Abdul Kalam Azad, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (Image: News18 Creative)