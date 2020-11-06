IPL RCB vs SRH Eliminator: Five reasons why Kohli fears Warner

Fear of SRH’s many heroes | While RCB is heavily dependent on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to win a match. RCB has won all the matches when either Kohli or ABD has scored a fifty plus score except just one match. In contrast, Warner’s team is not dependent on the Australian alone to win a match. In fact, the biggest match winner, which Warner indeed is, is yet to win a Man of the Match for his team while 7 different players have won MoM for SRH which speaks volumes about different players rising to the occasion when their team needed them the most. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)