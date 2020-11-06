IPL RCB vs SRH Eliminator: Five reasons why Kohli fears Warner

As RCB and SRH get ready for the Eliminator, Virat Kohli must come up with something different to tackle David Warner. Here are five reasons he must be thinking of as he faces one of his toughest tests in this edition of IPL.
Fear of momentum | Normally, momentum is a mythical concept in sports and difficult to define, however a team which has been in winning mode always underlines its importance. On the other hand, a team which is on a losing streak is often dismissive of such talks. Virat Kohli must be under immense pressure the way his team has lost four matches in a row before this all important game. David Warner’s team is looking for their 4th win in a row in this Eliminator. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Fear of past | As captain and batsman, Kohli had an almost perfect year in 2016 in which he nearly scored 1000 runs in the season and took his team to the final. However, SRH’s Warner once again denied him and RCB the IPL trophy. In fact, this remains the only instance of a team winning the trophy despite not featuring as one of the top two teams in the league stage. (IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Fear of Warner the batsman | Both Kohli and Warner are not only the captains of their teams but also the premier batsmen. Warner has crossed 500-plus runs in the season for the 6th time which is an IPL record. Kohli too has been very consistent but he has done this only 5 times. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Fear of SRH’s many heroes | While RCB is heavily dependent on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to win a match. RCB has won all the matches when either Kohli or ABD has scored a fifty plus score except just one match. In contrast, Warner’s team is not dependent on the Australian alone to win a match. In fact, the biggest match winner, which Warner indeed is, is yet to win a Man of the Match for his team while 7 different players have won MoM for SRH which speaks volumes about different players rising to the occasion when their team needed them the most. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Fear of expectations | Despite all his success, Kohli has been hugely disappointing in IPL as a captain for RCB. Since 2013 (when he took charge of the team), Kohli has been constantly compared with the likes of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir who are all multiple IPL trophy winners and have led India as well in white ball cricket with distinction. Warner, in comparison, has nothing on the line as he doesn’t have to prove himself for Australia, not to forget he has led SRH to win the 2016 IPL title. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 11:02 am