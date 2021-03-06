India set to take on New Zealand in WTC final after thumping series win over England

India on March 6 beat England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth test, winning the series 3-1. With this India also sealed a place in the first World Test Championship (WTC) final, where they will play against New Zealand. (PC-BCCI)

India started its WTC campaign by beating the West Indies 2-0 in the Caribbean in 2019, and followed it up with a 3-0 win against South Africa and a 2-0 win against Bangladesh the same year at home. (PC-BCCI)

However, India's perfect WTC record came crashing down in early 2020, with a 2-0 loss to New Zealand in New Zealand. Having suffered a humiliating defeat in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar series early this year in Australia, India staged a terrific come back by winning the series 2-1 and with that revived its hopes of qualifying for the WTC final.

Now with the series win over England, India has topped the WTC points table. The Indian team has jumped to a points percentage of 72.22 with 520 points. (PC-BCCI)

During the course of the WTC campaign, India has won 12 matches, and lost 4. Their only series loss came against New Zealand, which has a points percentage of 70 with 420 points. (PC-BCCI)

Earlier in the day, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar put together a magnificent 113-run stand for the seventh wicket, changing the match on its head on Day 2 for India. (PC-BCCI)

England were bowled out for their 6th below-200 total in eight innings in the series to hand India a massive series win by an innings and 25 runs. (PC-BCCI)

Ravichandran Ashwin was announced the Man of The Series. (PC-BCCI)

Rishabh Pant was announced the Player of the Match. (PC-BCCI)