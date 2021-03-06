India set to take on New Zealand in WTC final after thumping series win over England
India on March 6 beat England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth test, winning the series 3-1. With this India also sealed a place in the first World Test Championship (WTC) final, where they will play against New Zealand. India started its WTC campaign by beating the West Indies 2-0 in the Caribbean in 2019, and followed it up with a 3-0 win against South Africa and a 2-0 win against Bangladesh the same year at home. However, India's perfect WTC record came crashing down in early 2020, with a 2-0 loss to New Zealand in New Zealand. Having suffered a humiliating defeat in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar series early this year in Australia, India staged a terrific come back by winning the series 2-1 and with that revived its hopes of qualifying for the WTC final.