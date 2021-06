Labelled a variant of concern only in May, the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading across the globe. A look at how it’s spreading and why it is a reason to worry. (Image: News18 Creative)

According to the WHO, the Delta variant has spread to at least 80 countries as of 16th June. In the US, it now makes up 10 percent of all new cases, up from 6 percent in the second week of June. (Image: News18 Creative)

Delta has fast become the most worrisome of the three coronavirus variants. (Image: News18 Creative)

Many studies have shown that the delta variant may be more transmissible than many other variants of the virus. (Image: News18 Creative)

A recent study by All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi claimed that the presence of Delta variant has been found to cause infection even after getting a single dose or both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. (Image: News18 Creative)

Experts believe that of the two key mutations in delta, L452R, could help the virus evade some antibodies from vaccination. (Image: News18 Creative)