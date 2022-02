The Indian equity market has seen high volatility in 2022 so far on the back of Omicron wave, Union Budget, US Fed comments on increasing interest rates, tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and some other domestic and global factors. While the key benchmark indices fell about half a percent each, a big cut was seen in the smallcap index with a fall of over 5 percent. Meanwhile, there are 7 smallcap stocks in the BSE smallcap index that have bucked the trend and have gained over 50 percent in less than 2 months. (Data Source: ACE Equity). According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, most of these stocks look fundamentally strong and are witnessing a technical bullish trend. Have a look at the list.