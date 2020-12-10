These 7 aviation stocks are flying high in FY21 despite COVID turbulence

Amid the outbreak of COVID pandemic, one of the worst-affected sectors has been aviation. Commercial flights, domestic and international, were halted to curb the increase in infected cases. Despite the severe hit, the sector proved to be one of the major contributors in fight against COVID-19 with flights being used to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country. While the airlines' passenger numbers have not recovered yet to the pre-COVID levels, the stock prices of the companies are flying high in FY21. In fact, some stocks like Jet Airways (India), Spicejet, TAAL Enterprises, and Taneja Aerospace & Aviation have gained over 100 percent during the March 31, 2020 to December 08, 2020 period. (Data Source: ACE Equity) (Image Source: Reuters)

Jet Airways (India) | The stock has jumped 466 percent to Rs 75.60 as on December 08, 2020 from Rs 13.35 as on March 31, 2020. Note: Jet Airways, was grounded in April 2019. According to a news report, it might resume operations as a full-service airline in the summer of 2021

Spicejet | The stock has gained 162 percent at Rs 96.65 as on December 08, 2020 from Rs 36.90 as on March 31, 2020.

TAAL Enterprises | The stock has jumped 135 percent to Rs 239.05 as on December 08, 2020 from Rs 101.65 as on March 31, 2020.

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation | The stock has jumped 115 percent to Rs 32.75 as on December 08, 2020 from Rs 15.25 as on March 31, 2020.

Global Vectra Helicorp | The stock has jumped 75 percent to Rs 61.45 as on December 08, 2020 from Rs 35.05 as on March 31, 2020.

Interglobe Aviation | The stock has jumped 63 percent to Rs 1746.35 as on December 08, 2020 from Rs 1068.25 as on March 31, 2020.