These 7 aviation stocks are flying high in FY21 despite COVID turbulence

Four of the seven stocks that are doing well have jumped over 100% in FY21 so far

Ritesh Presswala
Dec 10, 2020 / 11:24 AM IST
Amid the outbreak of COVID pandemic, one of the worst-affected sectors has been aviation. Commercial flights, domestic and international, were halted to curb the increase in infected cases. Despite the severe hit, the sector proved to be one of the major contributors in fight against COVID-19 with flights being used to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country. While the airlines' passenger numbers have not recovered yet to the pre-COVID levels, the stock prices of the companies are flying high in FY21. In fact, some stocks like Jet Airways (India), Spicejet, TAAL Enterprises, and Taneja Aerospace & Aviation have gained over 100 percent during the March 31, 2020 to December 08, 2020 period. (Data Source: ACE Equity) (Image Source: Reuters)
Jet Airways (India) | The stock has jumped 466 percent to Rs 75.60 as on December 08, 2020 from Rs 13.35 as on March 31, 2020. Note: Jet Airways, was grounded in April 2019. According to a news report, it might resume operations as a full-service airline in the summer of 2021
Spicejet  | The stock has gained 162 percent to Rs 96.65 as on December 08, 2020 from Rs 36.90 as on March 31, 2020.
TAAL Enterprises  | The stock has gained 135 percent to Rs 239.05 as on December 08, 2020 from Rs 101.65 as on March 31, 2020.
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation  | The stock has gained 115 percent to Rs 32.75 as on December 08, 2020 from Rs 15.25 as on March 31, 2020.
Global Vectra Helicorp  | The stock has gained 75 percent to Rs 61.45 as on December 08, 2020 from Rs 35.05 as on March 31, 2020.
Interglobe Aviation  | The stock has gained 63 percent to Rs 1746.35 as on December 08, 2020 from Rs 1068.25 as on March 31, 2020.
Hindustan Aeronautics  | The stock has gained 62 percent to Rs 864.80 as on December 08, 2020 from Rs 532.95 as on March 31, 2020.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
first published: Dec 10, 2020 10:49 am

