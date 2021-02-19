These 6 stocks turn multibaggers as companies' sales clock at least 20% growth in last 4 quarters

Sales growth is an essential parameter for the survival and financial growth of a company. Moneycontrol has analysed companies that have seen at least 20 percent sales growth (year-on-year) in the last four quarters. We only considered companies with a market cap of more than Rs 500 crore and posted a profit in all the quarters. Eleven stocks met the criteria and six of them gained over 150 percent over the last year. (Data: AceEquity).

Laurus Labs | In the last one year, the stock has gained 318 percent to Rs 367 as on February 17, 2021 from Rs 88 on February 17, 2020. In the March 2020 quarter, it clocked a sales growth of 32.11 percent, June 2020 quarter 76.97 percent, September 2020 quarter 59.86 percent and December 2020 quarter 76.60 percent. Laurus Labs is an Indian pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad. Its focus areas include active pharma ingredients, finished dosage forms, synthesis and biotechnology.

Share India Securities. | The stock gained 246 percent to Rs 234 as on February 17, 2021 from Rs 68 on February 17, 2020. In the March 2020 quarter, it reported a sales growth of 75.27 percent, June 2020 quarter 78.24 percent, September 2020 quarter 86.37 percent and in December 2020 quarter, it sales growth was 88.28 percent.

Mastek Ltd. | The stock rose 206 percent to Rs 1222 as on February 17, 2021 from Rs 399 on February 17, 2020. Its sales growth for March 2020 quarter was 26.04 percent, June 2020 quarter 55.96 percent, September 2020 quarter 69.06 percent, and December 2020 quarter 82.24 percent.

Marksans Pharma | The stock has gained 190 percent to Rs 55 as on February 17, 2021 from Rs 19 as of February 17, 2020. Its sales for March 2020 quarter grew 35.54 percent, June quarter 35.15 percent, September quarter: 39.03 percent and the December 2020 quarter sales were up 24.58 percent. Marksans Pharma is an Indian pharmaceutical company with a global footprint.

Hindustan Foods | The stock has risen 176 percent to Rs 2000 as on February 17, 2021 from Rs 724 in the year-ago period. Sales growth for March 2020 quarter was 65.84 percent, June quarter 39.62 percent, September 2020 quarter 84.61 percent and December 2020 quarter sales were up 85.24 percent. Hindustan foods limited is a three-decade-old contract manufacturing company, having core competencies in FMCG & leather products