Slideshow | ONGC, Coal India, Zensar Tech, NHPC among 10 picks for up to 60% return

RIL | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2394 | LTP: Rs 2,112 | Upside: 13 percent. The acquisition of Future Group by Reliance Industries will benefit the company through vast economies of scale and robust back end infrastructure. It will help manage the competition and prevent challenges from local retailers like Dmart. On a proforma basis, the acquired Future Group entities would have boosted Reliance Retail’s FY2020 revenues by 17%. We continue to maintain our positive view on the long-term performance of RIL and we like the business re-organization initiatives at RIL (HoldCo – OpCo structure) and its ability to attract long term investors. Petrochem & Refinery is likely to recover from H2FY21 as the global economy recovers. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)