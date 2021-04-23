Promoters and FIIs increase stake in these 7 companies in Q4, stocks gain over 25% in 2021 so far

Stake buying activity in a stock by promoters or entities like foreign investors can give retail investors and traders some assurance. On analysis, Moneycontrol found seven BSE companies where promoters and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) increased their stake in the March 2021 quarter (quarter-on-quarter). We have considered only companies with a market-cap above Rs 1,000 crore and stocks that have jumped at least 25 percent each in 2021 so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has jumped 64 percent to Rs 540.90 as on April 20 from Rs 329.95 as on December 31. Promoter stake in December quarter was 62.41 percent and in March quarter it increased to 62.43 percent. Whereas FIIs holding increased from 1.36 percent to 1.94 percent during the same period.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has jumped 46 percent to Rs 229.00 as on April 20 from Rs 157.25 as on December 31. Promoter stake in December quarter was 54.90 percent and in March quarter it increased to 55.80 percent. Whereas FIIs holding increased from 2.57 percent to 3.01 percent during the same period.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has jumped 38 percent to Rs 117.25 as on April 20 from Rs 85.00 as on December 31. Promoter stake in December quarter was 70.45 percent and in March quarter it increased to 70.70 percent. Whereas FIIs holding increased from 2.63 percent to 2.79 percent during the same period.

J Kumar Infraproject Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has jumped 33 percent to Rs 177.40 as on April 20 from Rs 132.95 as on December 31. Promoter stake in December quarter was 45.32 percent and in March quarter it increased to 46.51 percent. Whereas FIIs holding increased from 7.96 percent to 8.54 percent during the same period.

Tanla Platforms Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has jumped 29 percent to Rs 878.60 as on April 20 from Rs 681.95 as on December 31. Promoter stake in December quarter was 41.18 percent and in March quarter it increased to 41.22 percent. Whereas FIIs holding increased from 11.09 percent to 11.76 percent during the same period.

Nilkamal Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has jumped 27 percent to Rs 1905.65 as on April 20 from Rs 1498.40 as on December 31. Promoter stake in December quarter was 64.33 percent and in March quarter it increased to 64.53 percent. Whereas FIIs holding increased from 1.97 percent to 2.07 percent during the same period.