Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 5

Buying was witnessed in the IT, metal, pharma, FMCG and banking stocks, while infra and energy indices ended in the red. Sandip Das Indices erased some of the intraday gains but ended higher for the third consecutive session on October 5 with Nifty above 11,500. At close, the Sensex was up 276.65 points, or 0.71%, at 38,973.70, and the Nifty was up 86.40 points, or 0.76%, at 11,503.40. TCS | CMP: Rs 2,713.95 | The stock price jumped over 7 percent as the company board said it will consider share buyback. The company board will meet later this week, on October 7, to consider a share buyback proposal. "...the board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on October 7, 2020," the company informed the exchanges on October 4. Hatsun Agro Product | CMP: Rs 837.90 | The stock jumped over 7 percent on news board is going to consider bonus share issue. A board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 19 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September, 2020. The board will also consider the proposal for declaration of bonus shares on the fully paid up equity shares of the company. It will consider raising funds through private placement of equity shares by way of qualified institutional placement (QIP). ITI | CMP: Rs 129.55 | The share price added over 3 percent after the company signed a Rs 7,796-crore Army Static Switched Communication Network (ASCON) project. To strengthen the communication network for the Indian Army, ITI Limited, a telecom and defence equipment manufacturing PSU, has signed Rs 7,796 crore Phase IV Project of ASCON for deploying strategic network for secured communication across the country and subsequent maintenance for the next 10 years, the company said in an exchange filing. Hind Rectifiers | CMP: Rs 130.40 | The stock spiked 5 percent after teh company secured orders of Rs. 51.81 crore in September 2020. Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 179.35 | The share price was up 3 percent after the company's subsidiary, Novelis Inc., sold the former Aleris plant in Duffel, Belgium to ALVANCE, the international aluminium business of the GFG Alliance. Aurionpro Solutions | CMP: Rs 73.95 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company announced an order win in the Smart Transit segment. The Transport Department of NCT, Delhi has awarded a project for the supply, commission and operation of the Automates Fare Collection (AFC) System for the buses in Delhi for fleet size of 4000+ buses. SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 51.50 | The stock price gained 2 percent after its chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said the airline is launching direct flights to London from Delhi and Mumbai starting December 4. Singh said the company will soon announce more destinations for long-haul flights. Route Mobile | CMP: Rs 825 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company completed the acquisition of primarily intellectual property (software) and associated identified customer contracts (business) of TeleDNA Communications, on a slump sale basis. Metropolis Healthcare | CMP: Rs 1,920 | The share price was up over 7 percent after CRISIL reaffirmed its 'AA-/Stable' rating on the NCD and the long-term loan facility of the company. Laurus Labs | CMP: Rs 296.50 | The stock price gained 5 percent after the company's wholly owned subsidiary Laurus Synthesis Inc. USA has been merged with step-down subsidiary Laurus Generics Inc. USA. First Published on Oct 5, 2020 04:41 pm