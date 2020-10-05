Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 5

Hatsun Agro Product | CMP: Rs 837.90 | The stock jumped over 7 percent on news board is going to consider bonus share issue. A board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 19 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September, 2020. The board will also consider the proposal for declaration of bonus shares on the fully paid up equity shares of the company. It will consider raising funds through private placement of equity shares by way of qualified institutional placement (QIP).