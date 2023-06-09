Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 9

1/11 Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on June 9. At close, the Sensex was down 223.01 points or 0.35 percent at 62,625.63, and the Nifty was down 71.10 points or 0.38 percent at 18,563.40. About 1,705 shares advanced, 1,727 shares declined and 107 shares were unchanged. Take a look at the gainers and losers of the day:

2/11 Spicejet | CMP Rs 28.72 | Shares of SpiceJet jumped 2.79 percent after the company announced that it will induct 10 Boeing 737 aircraft from September. The airline has signed a lease agreement for 10 Boeing 737 planes, including five 737 Max.

3/11 Paytm | CMP Rs 813.75 | Shares of One97 Communications, the operator of Paytm, gained over 5 percent on June 9, a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the First Loss Default Guarantee (FLDG) programme. The FLDG is a popular product that fintechs in the country use to form partnerships with banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). It helps banks and NBFCs cover potential losses, as well as gives them confidence that fintechs understand credit risk. Under FLDG, fintechs help banks and NBFCs recoup losses that occur when customers default on payments.

4/11 Brightcom | CMP Rs 23.65 | Extending gains for the fourth day in a row, Brightcom shares closed nearly 5 percent up, with the rally translating a 20 percent growth for the stock. "We assure you that we are fully cooperating with Sebi, taking their observations seriously and working diligently to address all the points mentioned in their show-cause notice, Brightcom said in an exchange filing on June 5.

5/11 Sula Vineyards | CMP Rs 5.67 | India's largest wine producer, Sula Vineyards Ltd, saw its stock surge nearly 10 percent intraday to a record high and closed over 5 percent high, keeping up the momentum for the third straight session.

6/11 Tata Teleservices | CMP Rs 79.55 | Shares of Tata Teleservices Ltd surged over a percent marking its third straight day of gains. The counter had rallied over 14 percent in the previous session on June 8 with unusually high volumes of 42.58 million shares on the NSE, as against the previous month’s average of less than 5 million.

7/11 Schneider Electric Infrastructure | CMP Rs 242.05 | Shares of Schneider Electric Infrastructure slumped nearly a percent after the company announced the resignation of Sanjay Sudhakaran, who is the heavy electrical equipment maker’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

8/11 KPI Green Energy | CMP Rs 565.05 | KPI Green Energy hit its 52-week high of Rs 575.35, closing 5 percent up after it received commissioning certificates from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) for one of its projects.

9/11 Bhansali Engg Polymers | CMP Rs 137 | Shares of Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd lost 13 percent in trade on June 9, as the stock turned ex-dividend on the day. It had announced a special dividend of Rs 14 and a final dividend of Re 1. The stock turned ex-dividend today and the dividends will be paid on July 19.

10/11 Zomato | CMP Rs 77.90 | Shares of Zomato zooms over 2 percent and also hit a fresh one-year high. The stock trades above its issue price of Rs 76 a share. Investors are buying the stock because of a series of positive factors like improvement in earnings and the recent addition of the stock by Chris Woods of Jefferies in its long portfolio to two of his long-only portfolios, assigning a weight of 4 percent each.