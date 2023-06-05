Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 5

1/11 The Indian equity benchmark indices gained on June 5 as the Sensex closed 0.38 percent higher at 62,787.47, and the Nifty was up 0.32 percent at 18,593.85. About 2,088 shares advanced, 1,459 shares declined, and 174 shares remained unchanged.

2/11 Tata Chemicals Ltd. | CMP Rs 995.55 | Shares of Tata Chemicals reached a peak of Rs 1017.95 during early trade on June 5, marking a 4.62 percent increase compared to the previous close. The surge followed the company's announcement of restructuring its US operations and launching Tata Group's Rs 13,000 crore expansion plans to establish a giga lithium-ion manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The restructuring plan also involves merging two intermediate holding entities, TC (Soda Ash) Partners Holdings and TCSAP LLC, into the newly formed Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners LLC.

3/11 Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. | CMP Rs 448.55 | Shares of Mahindra Lifespace rose to Rs 459.50 on June 5, marking a 2.34 percent increase compared to the previous close. The surge came after the company announced that OMRON, a health equipment maker, will be setting up a factory at Origins by Mahindra, Chennai. However, the stock price mildly dropped to Rs 449 during the later trading hours.

4/11 Indoco Remedies Ltd. | CMP Rs 333.35 | Shares of Indoco Remedies declined by 5 percent in early trade on June 5 as the company’s Goa facility was tagged under Official Action Indicated (OAI) classification by the US Food and Drug Administration. However, traded volumes remained high with two lakh shares changing hands on the exchanges, as against the one-month daily traded average of one lakh shares. Market analysts believed that if the OAI classification turns into a warning letter which as per ICICI Securities is a likely possibility, the impacts on the company and its share could worsen.

5/11 Patel Engineering Ltd. | CMP Rs 27.10 | Patel Engineering shares froze at Rs 27.22 experiencing a 5 percent hike on June 5 after the company received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from CIDCO. The company will now undertake the construction of a 6.70km long treated water tunnel in Maharashtra. Patel Engineering’s share price has risen 51 percent over the past six months.

6/11 HBL Power Systems Ltd. | CMP Rs 120.95| Shares of HBL Power Systems surged 10 percent on June 5, reaching a fresh 52-week high of Rs 123.70. The surge was fuelled by growing optimism in the market regarding the deployment of the Kavach System, which aims to prioritise safety following the Odisha train tragedy.

7/11 Hardwyn India Ltd. | CMP Rs 51.10 | Shares of Hardwyn climbed 10 percent to Rs 51.40 in early trade on June 5 after undergoing an ex-bonus and ex-split adjustment. The architectural hardware manufacturer had announced a sub-division of equity shares in a 1:10 ratio, reducing the face value from Rs 10 per share to Rs 1 per share. Additionally, a bonus issue was made in a ratio of 3:1, entitling shareholders to receive two new shares for every share held. Hardwyn shares closed at Rs 46.75 on June 2 and rose by nearly 10 percent to Rs 51.40 on June 5.

8/11 Kernex MicroSystems India Ltd. | CMP Rs 297.15 | Kernex Microsystems stock experienced a 5 percent surge, freezing at Rs 297.15 on June 5, as the major player in the transport and services sector eyes governmental contracts to improve rail security in the wake of the Odisha train tragedy. The company is well-positioned to benefit from growing investor optimism as the government focuses on prioritising safety measures and the deployment of the Kavach system.

9/11 Brightcom Group Ltd. | CMP Rs 19.55 | Brightcom Group's share prices plummeted nearly 5 percent on June 5 to Rs 19.70, putting an end to its five-day surge streak. During early trade hours, the stock was quoting at Rs 19.70 on the NSE, representing a 4.14 percent decrease from the previous close.

10/11 Indo Rama Synthetics Ltd. | CMP Rs 49.70 | Indo Rama shares jumped 14 percent on June 5 as its subsidiary commenced commercial production of bottle-grade PET resins. The stock reached a peak of Rs 50.85 after Indo Rama Synthetics reported net sales of Rs 880.01 crores in Q4FY23. Over the past five years, Indo Rama Synthetics India Ltd stock has delivered a return of 103.46 percent, outperforming the benchmark Nifty50 index by 30.7 percent.