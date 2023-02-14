Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on February 14

1/11 The Sensex closed 600.42 points higher at 61,032.26 and the Nifty gained 158.90 points to end at 17,929.80 on February 14, snapping a two-day losing streak. About 1,251 shares advanced, 2,160 declined and 113 were unchanged. Take a look at the top gainers and losers:

2/11 Allcargo Logistics | CMP: Rs 365.20 | Integrated logistics solutions provider Allcargo Logistics saw a decline both in sales and in net profit in the October-December 2022 quarter. The company's sales dropped 26.80 percent on-year to Rs 4,099.02 crore, while its net profit fell 53.27 percent to Rs 155.92 crore from Rs 333.66 crore a year back. The stock ended 10 percent lower

3/11 Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,380 | The stock closed 2.4 percent higher and was the top contributor to the Nifty and Sensex rally. Foreign brokerage firm Jefferies has reiterated its target price of Rs 3,100 for Reliance Industries, citing the company's adequately funded balance sheet and low leverage as reasons to consider it a 'buy'. Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

4/11 Glenmark Pharma | CMP: Rs 430 | The stock closed 1.75 percent higher after global research and broking firm Nomura retained its "buy" rating but raised the target price for the stock to Rs 633, a 50 percent upside from current levels.

5/11 Grasim Industries | CMP: Rs 1,603.70 | The stock closed 1.15 percent lower after it reported a 47 percent on-year decline in its standalone profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 at Rs 257 crore, compared to a profit of Rs 489 crore in the year-ago period.

6/11 Nucleus Software Exports | CMP: Rs 482 | The share price was locked in a 20 percent upper circuit after the company reported healthy earnings in the December quarter. It recorded a massive 247.6 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 38.34 crore, driven by strong operating performance.

7/11 ITC | CMP: Rs 385.95 | The stock closed 3 percent higher ahead of the record date for an interim dividend of Rs 6 a share. Separately, the government has no plan to sell its indirectly held stake in ITC at this point, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), has told Moneycontrol.

8/11 National Fertilizers | CMP: Rs 65.20 | The stock surged over 17 percent on the back of the company's robust performance in the third quarter. The company reported a 99 percent on-year growth in revenue from operations at Rs 10,137 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. Net profit came in at Rs 554 crore, as against a loss of Rs 23 crore a year before.

9/11 FSN E-Commerce Ventures | CMP: Rs 143.70 | Indian beauty and personal care e-commerce company logged in a 71 percent decline in net profit at Rs 8.5 crore in Q3FY23 from Rs 29 crore a year ago. The stock closed 4.3 percent lower.

10/11 Adani Enterprises | CMP: Rs 1,750 | The stock broke into the green after the company reported a profit of Rs 820 crore in Q3 against a loss of Rs 11.63 crore a year ago. The company's revenue from operations has zoomed 42 percent to Rs 26,612.2 crore from Rs 18,757.9 crore last year.