MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Foreign brokerages raise target price on these 5 stocks

Tata Steel and SBI Life are among the five stocks where foreign brokerages have raised their target price.

Rakesh Patil
May 11, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST
ensex
The market is directionless with high levels of volatility due to the continuous rise in daily new COVID cases amid a second wave. On the other hand, robust earnings from India Inc and positive global cues are helping keep a cap on the downside. Based on the earnings and current scenario, foreign brokerages have revised their target price on these five stocks. Do you own any?
Tata Steel | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 1,630 from Rs 1,000
Tata Steel | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 1,630 from Rs 1,000
SBI Life | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 1,275
SBI Life | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 1,275
Persistent Systems | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Raised to Rs 1,830 from Rs 1,540
Persistent Systems | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Raised to Rs 1,830 from Rs 1,540
Adani Ports | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to RS 1,000
Adani Ports | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,000
IDFC First Bank | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Downgrade to underperform from buy | Target: Raise to Rs 59 from Rs 50
IDFC First Bank | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Downgrade to underperform from buy | Target: Raise to Rs 59 from Rs 50
Rakesh Patil
TAGS: #Slideshow #Stocks Views
first published: May 11, 2021 11:53 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.