Footwear stocks run up in 1 year, do you own any?

In the last one year, the Indian equity market has seen an excellent surge despite uncertainty on the economic recovery and Covid situation. Among the stocks that rallied were footwear companies', running up about 20-100 percent each, according to ACE Equity data. We excluded companies below Rs 100-crore market-cap.

Long-term growth prospects of the footwear industry are intact, Sharekhan said in last month's research report. "India is the second-largest footwear manufacturer after China, accounting for 9% of the world’s market with 22 billion pairs. Domestic production contributes ~90% to the overall footwear market in India. The domestic footwear market was badly affected by the lockdown during the pandemic (Q1 FY21 was the worst affected)." said Sharekhan.

Atish Matlawala, senior Analyst, SSJ Finance & Securities said, "Buying behaviour of Indian consumer is changing rapidly with increasing urbanisation and penetration of internet. Consumer is becoming more brand-centric even in smaller towns and rural markets as a result of which we are witnessing a shift from unorganised segment to organised segment. Also valuation catch up with other retail sectors like clothing, gold, etc is also helping the footwear sector. Our top pick in the sector is Relaxo footwear. It has maintained healthy operating cash flows, asset turnover (~3x) and EBITDA margins over the years making it a capital efficient business. In the short term, earnings of the company are likely to be negatively impacted on account of COVID-19 led slowdown. However, over longer term Relaxo through its strong balance sheet, efficient working capital cycle (~60 days), RoCE of 20%+ and D/E ratio of 0.1x could sail through current situation comfortably."

Superhouse | In last 1 year, the stock has risen 104 percent to Rs 163 per share. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the company has more strengths than weaknesses.

Relaxo Footwears | In last 1 year, the stock has risen 85 percent to Rs 1159 per share. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the company has more strengths than weaknesses.

Liberty Shoes | In last 1 year, the stock has risen 31 percent to Rs 182 per share. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the company has more strengths than weaknesses.