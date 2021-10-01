Buzzing Stocks: Zee, Paras Defence, Maruti Suzuki, TCS and other stocks in news today

Zee Entertainment: The National Company Law Tribunal directed Zee Entertainment to consider a requisition made by the company’s top investors to call an extraordinary general meeting and comply with Section 100 of the Companies Act.

Maruti Suzuki: Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in October 2021 in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat in Gujarat. It is currently estimated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 60% of normal production.

TCS: The company board may consider second interim dividend on October 8.

Max Healthcare: SBI Mutual Fund raises stake in the company to 6.44%.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company: Shareholders approved the appointment Anilkumar Raghavan, as the Manager and Whole-time Key Managerial Personnel of the company, designated as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Just Dial: Nalanda India Equity Fund sold additional 5,17,765 shares in the company at Rs 991.44 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies: The company will list its equity shares on the bourses on October 1. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 175 per share.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Shareholders of the bank have rejected the appointment of statutory auditors and branch auditors at the annual general meeting (AGM) which was adjourned following the Kerala High Court order, according to a stock exchange update.

Phillips Carbon Black: The company launched its Qualified Institutional Placement issue on September 30, and approved the floor price at Rs 255.85 per share.

Adani Green Energy: Subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy (MH) Energy has completed acquisition of 100% of the share capital and all the securities of Vento Energy Infra from Essel Green Energy.

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars: CRlSIL has reaffirmed its rating outlook on the long term (fund based) facilities for Rs 15.00 crore as BB-/Stable and has reaffirmed its rating outlook on the short term (non-fund based) facilities for Rs 33.25 crore as A4+.

NBCC (India): The company has been awarded the work order for construction of District and Central Drug Warehouse, under National Health Mission (NHM), Lucknow.

Vikas Lifecare: The company signed an MOU with National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India which will help the company to facilitate, coordinate and promote the marketing and trading activities of the cooperative institution, partners and associates in agricultural, other commodities, articles and goods.

Banswara Syntex: Kotak Mahindra (International) sold 3.19% stake in the company via open market transaction on September 28, reducing shareholding to 4.42% from 7.61% earlier.

Jain Irrigation Systems: The company's subsidiary Jain International Trading BV, Netherlands completed the restructuring of $200 million bonds.

Grauer & Weil (India): Vinod Haritwal has tender his resignation from the post of CEO of the company.

Kesoram Industries (Rights Entitlement): Tusk Investment acquired 7.05 lakh shares in the company at Rs 8.42 per share, whereas State Bank of India sold 7,35,113 equity shares in the company at Rs 8.58 per share, and South Indian Bank sold 4 lakh shares at Rs 8.64 per share and another 4 lakh shares at Rs 8.71 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Asian Granito India (Rights Entitlement): Sundaram Mutual Fund bought 1,68,128 shares in the company at Rs 37.75 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.