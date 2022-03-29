Buzzing Stocks | Aurobindo Pharma, GR Infra, Power Grid, others in news today

PVR: Total three stocks are banned from trading in the futures and options segment by the National Stock Exchange on March 29 after these securities crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit. The exchange has added one fresh stock to the list and removed three for Tuesday. PVR, which announced merger with its competitor Inox Leisure, is the latest addition to the ban list. "All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE said. During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks under the F&O ban, but they can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps reduce speculation in a stock. PVR and INOX Leisure announced a merger deal to create the largest multiplex chain in the country with a network of more than 1,500 screens. The boards of directors of the two companies at their meetings held on Sunday approved an all-stock amalgamation of INOX with PVR, the two companies said in separate regulatory filings.

Swelect Energy Systems | Subsidiary Swelect Renewable Energy has successfully commissioned a 11 MWac solar power plant in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. It had executed power purchase agreements with captive users - Hatsun Agro Product, Prashanth Fertility Research Centre, and Mudhra Fine Blanc - for the sale of solar power for a period of 15 years from the said plant.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries | The board approved fundraising of up to Rs 200 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Securekloud Technologies | Sebi informed the company about appointment of forensic auditor, Grant Thornton, for conducting the forensic audit for the financial years ended March 2018, March 2019, March 2020 and the nine months ended December 2020.

Zensar Technologies | The company has opened its global delivery centre in Kolkata which will support global clients and leverage local talent.

Ashapura Minechem | Porinju Veliyath-backed Equity Intelligence India sold 4.82 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on March 24. With this, its shareholding in the company stands at 0.83 percent, down from 1.36 percent earlier.

Aurobindo Pharma | The company has acquired the business and certain assets of Veritaz Healthcare for Rs 171 crore. Veritaz operates in the pharmaceutical industry in India and sells branded generic formulations and other healthcare related products.

SBI Life insurance: The company launched a block deal wherein Canada Pension Fund will sell its 0.56 percent stake in the company at a price band of Rs 1,039 - Rs 1,077 apiece, per a CNBC-TV18 report.

Power Grid Corporation of India | The company approved an investment worth Rs 821.3 crore in five projects including transmission system strengthening beyond Kolhapur for export of power from solar and wind energy zones in southern region, transmission system strengthening for Srinagar-Leh transmission system, augmentation of transformation capacity in southern region, and augmentation of transformation capacity at Kurukshetra & Patiala substations.

Ruchi Soya Industries: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 28 ordered a three-day window for all investors in Ruchi Soya Industries' Rs 4,300 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) to withdraw their applications. The regulatory body's directive came amidst the “circulation of unsolicited SMSes advertising the issue”. The messages, that were allegedly sent to Patanjali Ayurved users, recommended them to invest in the offer.

Somany Ceramics | The board approved an investment of up to Rs 9.50 crore in the company's subsidiary SR Continental by way of subscription of equity shares. Out of the approved investment of Rs 9.50 crore, the company has now invested Rs 2.50 crore by way of rights issue.

Muthoot Capital Services | The company completed a transaction of Rs 193.63 crore through securitisation of portfolio. This is the second securitisation carried out by the company during FY22.

G R Infraprojects | The company has emerged as L-1 bidder for two projects - four laning of existing 2-lane stretch from Govindpur to Rajura in Maharashtra, and another four laning of existing 2-lane stretch from Bamni to MH/TG Border in Maharashta in hybrid annuity mode under Commercial Operation NH(O)

Dolfin Rubbers | The board has approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one equity share for every three existing equity shares held by the members, and decided to migrate the company from BSE SME Platform to Main Board of BSE and NSE.

Kilpest India | Subsidiary 3B BlackBio Biotech India has completed the acquisition of 70 percent equity stake in HS Biolabs, Manchester, United Kingdom. The rebranding of HS Biolabs as TRUPCR Europe has been initiated and will be completed in some time.

TCI Finance | The company has defaulted on payment of EMI of the term loan of HDFC for March 2022 for Rs 17,12,854 and Rs 17,12,931.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India | Merlin Holdings, & PACs sold 8.28 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions. With this, their shareholding in the company stands at 5.96 percent, down from 6.88 percent earlier.

Goldstone Technologies | The board approved the appointment of Pavan Chavali as a managing director of the company, and has decided to presently keep on hold the proposal to sell the company's unused factory land at Cherlapally, Telangana.

Welspun Specialty Solutions | The company has received Rs 15.97 crore from one of its customer, a public sector undertaking after an arbitral award passed in favour of the company. This payment is with regard to certain disputes that arose out of a contract for supply of seamless pipes by the company.

Mafatlal Industries | The company has signed a sale deed in favour of Goldi Solar Pvt Ltd for selling a certain land parcel at Navsari for Rs 16.4 crore.