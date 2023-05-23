Buzzing Stocks: Shree Cement, JSW Steel, Torrent Power, EIH and others in focus today

1/9 Results on May 23: JSW Energy, Akzo Nobel India, Amara Raja Batteries, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Electricals, Biocon, CMS Info Systems, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Dixon Technologies (India), Dreamfolks Services, Fortis Healthcare, Linde India, Metro Brands, NMDC, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Thyrocare Technologies, TTK Healthcare, and Unichem Laboratories will be in focus ahead of declaring their quarterly earnings today.

2/9 JSW Steel: The steel maker teamed up with Japan-based JFE Steel to set up a cold-rolled grain-oriented electrical steel (CRGO) manufacturing joint venture in India. The 50:50 joint venture company will be able to manufacture the entire range of CRGO products at its proposed facilities at Vijayanagar in Karnataka. Further, the company has reappointed Sajjan Jindal as Chairman and Managing Director, Jayant Acharya as Joint Managing Director and CEO, Gajraj Singh Rathore as Chief Operating Officer, and Rajeev Pai as Chief Financial Officer. The resolution plan submitted by its subsidiary JSW Steel Coated Products for National Steel & Agro Industries has been approved by NCLT.

3/9 Shree Cement: The cement major has recorded a 15.3% year-on-year decline in standalone profit at Rs 546.2 crore for March FY23 quarter, impacted by sharp increase in power and fuel cost. The standalone revenue for the quarter grew by 16.7% to Rs 4,785 crore over the last year. Both profit and revenue were above analysts' estimates, but operating numbers missed expectations. The company announced second interim dividend of Rs 55 per share for FY23.

4/9 Indiabulls Housing Finance: The housing finance company has reported a 14.4% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 262.6 crore for quarter ended March FY23, impacted by higher impairment on financial instruments. Net interest income grew by 13.5% to Rs 733.6 crore compared to same quarter last fiscal.

5/9 EIH: The luxury hotel chain has recorded a 469% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 84.4 crore for quarter ended March FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 112% to Rs 637 crore compared to same period last year. Board announced a final dividend of Rs 1.10 per share for FY23.

6/9 PB Fintech: The Policybazaar and Paisabazaar operator has reduced its PAT loss significantly to Rs 8.9 crore for quarter ended March FY23, from Rs 219.6 crore in same period last year. The operating revenue grew by 61% to Rs 869 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal. The insurance premium at Rs 3,586 crore for March FY23 quarter increased 65% and credit disbursal at Rs 3,357 crore grew by 53% over a year-ago period.

7/9 HEG: The graphite electrode manufacturer has registered a 23% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 99.72 crore for March FY23 quarter, impacted by lower topline and operating numbers. Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 616.88 crore fell by 8.3% compared to corresponding period last fiscal. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 42.50 per share. HEG board has approved further investment of up to Rs 90 crore in one or more tranches, in its subsidiary TACC.

8/9 Astra Microwave Products: Astra Rafael Comsys, the joint venture company, has bagged Rs 158 crore worth of order from defence public sector undertaking (DPSU) for supply of software defined radio (SDR).