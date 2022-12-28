Buzzing Stocks | Rail Vikas Nigam, Moil, SP Apparels and others in news today

SP Apparels: Ace investor Ashish Ramesh Kacholia has offloaded 1.64 lakh shares or 0.65 percent of shareholding in the company through open market transactions. This shares were sold at an average price of Rs 307.1 per share.

Hariom Pipe Industries: The company has decided to acquire operating assets of RP Metal Sections. It has entered into asset transfer agreement with RP Metal Sections, the galvanized pipe and cold roll coil manufacturer, to purchase its operating asset. This unit is spread across 13.83 acres of land in Perundurai, Tamilnadu. The transaction cost is Rs 55 crore.

MOIL: The company has received intimation from Government of India through the steel ministry appointing Ajit Kumar Saxena as chairman-cum-managing director. The appointment is till the date of his superannuation (December 31, 2025) or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

India Pesticides: Subsidiary Shalvis Specialities (SSL) has received an environmental clearance for setting up manufacturing plant of agrochemicals and intermediates, API ingredients and intermediates and fine chemicals manufacturing unit in Sumerpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has received a letter of award for appointment as project implementation agency for implementation of the UTF harbour project in Maldives. This is a strategic project of the government and the cost is pegged at Rs 1,544.60 crore.

Veritas India: Investor Swan Energy has raised its stake in Veritas India to over 40 percent, at 40.54%, from 36.40% earlier, whereas promoter Niti Nitinkumar Didwania's shareholding reduced by same percentage points to 16.96%, down from 21.1%, as per their share purchase agreement.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals: The company has received an acknowledgement from Bulgarian Drug Agency for carrying out an inspection of its cephalosporin and oncology plant in Himachal Pradesh. It had made an EU Compliance application to Republic of Bulgaria for carrying out an inspection of Unit II in Himachal Pradesh, and Republic of Bulgaria accepted the application for EU Audit visit.

Indostar Capital Finance: The company said its board of directors approved an appointment of Vinod Kumar Panicker as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from December 26, 2022.

Indowind Energy: The wind turbine manufacturer has decided to open its rights issue on January 27, till February 10, 2023. The rights entitlement ratio is in the proportion 2 shares for every five shares held by eligible equity shares. The rights issue price has been fixed at Rs 12 per share.