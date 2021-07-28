Buzzing Stocks: InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank and other stocks in news today

Results on July 28 | Maruti Suzuki India, Nestle India, ABB India, Astec Lifesciences, Birlasoft, Central Bank of India, Century Textiles & Industries, Coforge, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Gateway Distriparks, Geojit Financial Services, Greenpanel Industries, Grindwell Norton, Happiest Minds Technologies, Heritage Foods, HSIL, ICRA, IDBI Bank, Intellect Design Arena, JM Financial, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Mahanagar Gas, Mold-Tek Packaging, Pfizer, Radico Khaitan, Ramco Systems, Route Mobile, RPG Life Sciences, Sagar Cements, SRF, Tata Coffee, TCI Express, TeamLease Services, United Breweries, UTI Asset Management Company, and Welspun India will release quarterly earnings on July 28.

InterGlobe Aviation | The company posted a loss of Rs 3,174.2 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 2,844.3 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 3,006.9 crore from Rs 766.73 crore YoY.

IndusInd Bank | The bank reported a profit of Rs 974.95 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 460.64 crore in Q1FY21, net interest income jumped to Rs 3,563.71 crore from Rs 3,309.19 crore YoY.

Indbank Merchant Banking | Marwadi Wealth Management LLP acquired 2,46,155 equity shares of the company at Rs 31.78 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Lasa Supergenerics | BNP Enterprises sold 3,11,105 equity shares of the company at Rs 72.58 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Vishal Fabrics | Barclays Securities India acquired 4,21,948 equity shares of the company at Rs 106.91 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals | Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 2,50,239 equity shares of the company at Rs 114.44 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Himadri Speciality Chemical | BC India Investments sold 25 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 52.5 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Foseco India | The company reported a profit of Rs 6.3 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 2.92 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 75.07 crore from Rs 27.65 crore YoY.

Karnataka Bank | The bank reported a profit of Rs 106.08 crore in Q1FY22 against a profit of Rs 196.38 crore in Q1FY21, net interest income rose to Rs 574.79 crore from Rs 535.12 crore YoY.

IIFL Finance | The company reported a consolidated profit at Rs 265.82 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 31.83 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,514.4 crore from Rs 1,286.95 crore YoY.

VST Industries | The company reported a profit of Rs 70.44 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 75.71 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 368.11 crore from Rs 314.91 crore YoY.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank | The Reserve Bank of India accorded its approval to the Government of Union Territory of Ladakh to acquire 4,58,29,445 fully paid-up equity shares (8.23 percent stake) of Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

Matrimony.com | SBI Mutual Fund sold 1.85 percent stake in the company via an open market transaction on July 26, reducing shareholding to 3.22 percent from 5.08 percent earlier.