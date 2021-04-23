Buzzing Stocks | Cyient, Tata Motors, HCL Tech and others that will be in focus today

Results on April 23: HCL Technologies, Indiabulls Real Estate, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Aditya Birla Money, Bombay Wire Ropes, Control Print, GNA Axles, Integrated Capital Services, Medinova Diagnostic Services, Oriental Hotels, Pranavaditya Spinning Mills, Radix Industries (India), Shiva Cement, Smruthi Organics and Wendt (India) will release quarterly earnings on April 23.

Cyient | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 103.1 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 95.4 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,093.1 crore from Rs 1,044.3 crore QoQ.

Tata Motors | JLR is currently experiencing some COVID-19 supply chain disruption. As a result, JLR has adjusted production schedules for certain vehicles.

Indus Towers | The company reported higher profit at Rs 1,363.8 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 1,360 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 6,491.8 crore from Rs 6,736.1 crore QoQ.

Wonderla Holidays | The company announced closure of its Kochi and Hyderabad amusement parks till April 29 or until further notice due to the current COVID-19 situation.

Sandhar Technologies | The company informed exchanges that step-down subsidiary Breniar Project S L, Spain has been liquidated on April 21, 2021. It may be noted that this company was not a material subsidiary and the liquidation of this subsidiary will not affect any business/accounting policies and will not have any significant impact on the accounts etc.

Amara Raja Batteries | Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) acquired 1,99,500 equity shares (0.12 percent of paid up equity) of Amara Raja on April 20, increasing total stake to 5.06 percent from 4.94 percent earlier.

Visaka Industries | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 30.87 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 6.85 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 354.18 crore from Rs 227.7 crore YoY.

Jindal Stainless | Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub Trust acquired 30 lakh equity shares in Jindal Stainless at Rs 75.55 per share. However, Kotak Special Situations Fund sold 75 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 75.59 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Angel Broking | The company said the board of directors have appointed Narayan Gangadhar as the Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from April 26.

Rallis India | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 8.12 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 0.68 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 471.26 crore from Rs 346.29 crore YoY.

Narayana Hrudayalaya | After discontinuation of the plan to establish a 130-bedded hospital project in Nairobi, Kenya, the company said ISO Healthcare, Mauritius (on having received partial return of capital from ISO Health, Kenya) has approved and completed partial buyback of shares and repaid the capital to Narayana Holdings amounting to $4,36,043. The carrying value in the project as per consolidated financials of Narayana Hrudayalaya as on March 2020 is Rs 2.824 crore. (Image: Representative)

Tata Elxsi | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 115.16 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 82.08 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 518.4 crore from Rs 438.88 crore YoY. The company recommended final dividend of Rs 24 per share for FY21 and one-time special dividend of Rs 24 per share.