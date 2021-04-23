MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks | Cyient, Tata Motors, HCL Tech and others that will be in focus today

Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the bell.

Moneycontrol News
April 23, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
Results on April 23: HCL Technologies, Indiabulls Real Estate, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Aditya Birla Money, Bombay Wire Ropes, Control Print, GNA Axles, Integrated Capital Services, Medinova Diagnostic Services, Oriental Hotels, Pranavaditya Spinning Mills, Radix Industries (India), Shiva Cement, Smruthi Organics and Wendt (India) will release quarterly earnings on April 23.
Results on April 23: HCL Technologies, Indiabulls Real Estate, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Aditya Birla Money, Bombay Wire Ropes, Control Print, GNA Axles, Integrated Capital Services, Medinova Diagnostic Services, Oriental Hotels, Pranavaditya Spinning Mills, Radix Industries (India), Shiva Cement, Smruthi Organics and Wendt (India) will release quarterly earnings on April 23.
Cyient | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 103.1 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 95.4 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,093.1 crore from Rs 1,044.3 crore QoQ.
Cyient | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 103.1 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 95.4 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,093.1 crore from Rs 1,044.3 crore QoQ.
Tata Motors | JLR is currently experiencing some COVID-19 supply chain disruption. As a result, JLR have adjusted production schedules for certain vehicles which means that the Castle Bromwich and Halewood manufacturing plants will be operating a limited period of nonproduction from Monday, April 26. Manufacturing continues at the Solihull plant.
Tata Motors | JLR is currently experiencing some COVID-19 supply chain disruption. As a result, JLR has adjusted production schedules for certain vehicles.
Indus Towers | The company reported higher profit at Rs 1,363.8 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 1,360 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 6,491.8 crore from Rs 6,736.1 crore QoQ.
Indus Towers | The company reported higher profit at Rs 1,363.8 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 1,360 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 6,491.8 crore from Rs 6,736.1 crore QoQ.
Wonderla Holidays | The company announced closure of its Kochi and Hyderabad parks till April 29 or until further notice due to the current COVID-19 situation. This decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of the customers.
Wonderla Holidays | The company announced closure of its Kochi and Hyderabad amusement parks till April 29 or until further notice due to the current COVID-19 situation.
Sandhar Technologies | The company informed exchanges that step down subsidiary Breniar Project S L, Spain has been liquidated on April 21, 2021. It may be noted that this company was not a material subsidiary and the liquidation of this subsidiary will not affect any business/accounting policies and will not have any significant impact on the accounts etc.
Sandhar Technologies | The company informed exchanges that step-down subsidiary Breniar Project S L, Spain has been liquidated on April 21, 2021. It may be noted that this company was not a material subsidiary and the liquidation of this subsidiary will not affect any business/accounting policies and will not have any significant impact on the accounts etc.
Amara Raja Batteries | Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) acquired 1,99,500 equity shares (0.12 percent of paid up equity) of Amara Raja on April 20, increasing total stake to 5.06 percent from 4.94 percent earlier.
Amara Raja Batteries | Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) acquired 1,99,500 equity shares (0.12 percent of paid up equity) of Amara Raja on April 20, increasing total stake to 5.06 percent from 4.94 percent earlier.
Visaka Industries | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 30.87 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 6.85 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 354.18 crore from Rs 227.7 crore YoY.
Visaka Industries | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 30.87 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 6.85 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 354.18 crore from Rs 227.7 crore YoY.
Jindal Stainless | Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub Trust acquired 30 lakh equity shares in Jindal Stainless at Rs 75.55 per share. However, Kotak Special Situations Fund sold 75 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 75.59 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Jindal Stainless | Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub Trust acquired 30 lakh equity shares in Jindal Stainless at Rs 75.55 per share. However, Kotak Special Situations Fund sold 75 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 75.59 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Angel Broking | The company said the board of directors have appointed Narayan Gangadhar as the Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from April 26. He is not related to any director or key managerial personnel or promoters of the company.
Angel Broking | The company said the board of directors have appointed Narayan Gangadhar as the Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from April 26.
Rallis India | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 8.12 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 0.68 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 471.26 crore from Rs 346.29 crore YoY.
Rallis India | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 8.12 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 0.68 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 471.26 crore from Rs 346.29 crore YoY.
Narayana Hrudayalaya | After discontinuation of the plan to establish a 130 bedded hospital project in Nairobi, Kenya, the company said ISO Healthcare, Mauritius on having received partial return of capital from ISO Health, Kenya, has approved and completed partial buy back of shares and repaid the capital to Narayana Holdings amounting to $4,36,043. The carrying value in the project as per consolidated financials of Narayana Hrudayalaya as on March 2020 is Rs 2.824 crore. (Image: Representative)
Narayana Hrudayalaya | After discontinuation of the plan to establish a 130-bedded hospital project in Nairobi, Kenya, the company said ISO Healthcare, Mauritius (on having received partial return of capital from ISO Health, Kenya) has approved and completed partial buyback of shares and repaid the capital to Narayana Holdings amounting to $4,36,043. The carrying value in the project as per consolidated financials of Narayana Hrudayalaya as on March 2020 is Rs 2.824 crore. (Image: Representative)
Tata Elxsi: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 115.16 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 82.08 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 518.4 crore from Rs 438.88 crore YoY. The company recommended final dividend of Rs 24 per share for FY21 and one-time special dividend of Rs 24 per share.
Tata Elxsi | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 115.16 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 82.08 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 518.4 crore from Rs 438.88 crore YoY. The company recommended final dividend of Rs 24 per share for FY21 and one-time special dividend of Rs 24 per share.
Pidilite Industries: The company's shareholding in its subsidiary entity - Cipy Poly Urethanes Pvt. Ltd. (CIPY) - has increased from 70% to 100%, pursuant to the acquisition of the balance 28,249 equity shares from certain other shareholders. Consequent to this, CIPY is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The consideration of Rs 60.49 crore has been paid in cash.
Pidilite Industries | The company's shareholding in its subsidiary entity - Cipy Poly Urethanes Pvt. Ltd. (CIPY) - has been increased from 70 percent to 100 percent. CIPY is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The consideration of Rs 60.49 crore has been paid in cash.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news
first published: Apr 23, 2021 07:50 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.