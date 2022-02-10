Buzzing Stocks: ACC, Tata Power Company, Power Grid, Nykaa, and others in news today

Results on February 10 | Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Zomato, ABB India, Aegis Logistics, Amara Raja Batteries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, BEML, Bharat Forge, Computer Age Management Services, Cummins India, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Gujarat State Petronet, Hindustan Aeronautics, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Lal PathLabs, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, MRF, MTAR Technologies, Novartis India, Page Industries, Quess Corp, Reliance Power, SJVN, Speciality Restaurants, Strides Pharma Science, Sundram Fasteners, Sunteck Realty, Sun TV Network, Tata Chemicals, Trent, Titagarh Wagons, Welspun Corp, Whirlpool of India, West Coast Paper Mills, and Zee Media Corporation will release quarterly earnings on February 10.

ACC | The company reported lower profit at Rs 280.9 crore in Q4CY21 against Rs 472.4 crore in Q4CY20, revenue rose to Rs 4,225.8 crore from Rs 4,144.7 crore YoY.

Tata Power Company | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 551.8 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 318 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 10,913.4 crore from Rs 7,597.9 crore YoY.

Power Grid Corporation of India | The company reported lower profit at Rs 3,292.9 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 3,367.7 crore in Q3FY21m, revenue rose to Rs 10,446.8 crore from Rs 10,142.4 crore YoY.

Nykaa | The company recorded steep decline in profit at Rs 27.9 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 68.9 crore in Q3FY21, revenue climbed to Rs 1,098.3 crore from Rs 807.9 crore YoY.

Engineers India | The company reported lower profit at Rs 40.6 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 88 crore in Q3FY21, revenue declined to Rs 692.1 crore from Rs 845.4 crore YoY.

Sundaram Clayton | The company posted lower profit at Rs 127.3 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 202.3 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 6,915.6 crore from Rs 6,374.4 crore YoY.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | The company recorded 6 percent sequential increase in profit at Rs 303 crore in Q3FY22. Revenue increased to Rs 2,274.36 crore from Rs 2,232.79 crore QoQ.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences | The company posted loss at Rs 139.8 crore in Q3FY22 against profit of Rs 65.8 crore in Q3FY21, revenue sharply fell to Rs 100.3 crore from Rs 426.6 crore YoY.

Aurobindo Pharma | The company reported sharply lower profit at Rs 604.2 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 2,947.9 crore in Q3FY21, revenue declined to Rs 6,002.2 crore from Rs 6,364.9 crore YoY.

Petronet LNG | The company clocked strong profit growth, rising to Rs 1,143.5 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 823 crore in Q2FY22, revenue jumped to Rs 12,597.2 crore from Rs 10,813 crore QoQ.

SKF | The company recorded lower profit at Rs 88.7 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 128.1 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 966.9 crore from Rs 818.7 crore YoY.

Rail Vikas Nigam | The company reported higher profit at Rs 293 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 281 crore in Q3FY21, revenue surged to Rs 5,049.2 crore from Rs 3,732.4 crore YoY.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories | The company has launched generic version of Vasostrict (Vasopressin Injection, USP) vials in the US.

Berger Paints | The company reported lower profit at Rs 252.97 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 275 crore in Q3FY21, revenue climbed to Rs 2,550.7 crore from Rs 2,118.2 crore YoY.

Lupin | The company signed distribution agreement with Medis for orphan drug NaMuscla. The drug is used for treatment of myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic (NDM) disorders.

Hitachi Energy | The company clocked higher profit at Rs 61.6 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 54.9 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 1,122.5 crore from Rs 1,043.6 crore YoY.

Shyam Metalics and Energy | The company recorded significant growth in earnings, profit rising to Rs 421.5 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 216.23 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 2,577.8 crore from Rs 1,699.5 crore YoY.

EPL | The company reported lower profit at Rs 57.1 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 70.9 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 883.4 crore from Rs 768.6 crore YoY.

GMR Infrastructure | The company posted loss at Rs 626.3 crore in Q3FY22 against loss of Rs 896.7 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,364 crore from Rs 836 crore YoY.

Pricol | The company recorded lower profit at Rs 17.3 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 21.4 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 394.7 crore from Rs 446.6 crore YoY.