In Pics | Only 1 Indian entity in list of highest-valued startups, China & US dominate line-up

Chinese AI Company Toutiao is the highest-valued startup in the world, according to a CB Insights report. Priyanka Roshan @PriyankaTanu08 1/11 According to CB Insights, a market intelligence platform, there are more than 400 unicorn startups as of May 2020. Here we take a look at the top 10 startups in the world that are valued at over $10 billion. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/11 Rank 10 | Company: Grab | Country: Singapore | Industry: Transportation | Venture valuation: $14.3 billion (Image: grab.com) 3/11 Rank 9 | Company: DJI Innovations | Country: China | Industry: Hardware | Venture valuation: $15 billion (Image: dji.com) 4/11 Rank 8 | Company: Epic Games | Country: United States | Industry: Games | Venture valuation: $15 billion (Image: epicgames.com) 5/11 Rank 7 | Company: Paytm (One97 communications) | Country: India | Industry: E-commerce | Venture valuation: $16 billion (Image: PTI) 6/11 Rank 6 | Company: Kuaishou | Country: China | Industry: Video sharing | Venture valuation: $18 billion (Image: kuaishou.com) 7/11 Rank 5 | Company: Airbnb | Country: United States | Industry: Travel | Venture valuation: $18 billion (Image: Airbnb) 8/11 Rank 4 | Company: SpaceX | Country: United States | Industry: Space flight | Venture valuation: $33 billion (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Rank 3 | Company: Stripe | Country: United States | Industry: Fintech | Venture valuation: $36 billion (Image: stripe.com) 10/11 Rank 2 | Company: Didi Chuxing | Country: China | Industry: Transportation | Venture valuation: $56 billion (Image: didiglobal.com) 11/11 Rank 1 | Company: Toutiao (Bytedance) | Country: China | Industry: Artificial intelligence | Venture valuation: $75 billion (Image: Shutterstock) First Published on Jun 3, 2020 02:43 pm