you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Only 1 Indian entity in list of highest-valued startups, China & US dominate line-up

Chinese AI Company Toutiao is the highest-valued startup in the world, according to a CB Insights report.

Priyanka Roshan @PriyankaTanu08
According to CB Insights analyst, a market intelligence platform, more than 400 unicorn startups with valuation of more than $1 billion are there in the world as of May 2020. Chinese AI Company Toutiao is the highest valued startup in the world. Here are top 10 decacorns, valued at over $10 billion, which includes one Indian company too in the list. (Image: Moneycontrol)
According to CB Insights, a market intelligence platform, there are more than 400 unicorn startups as of May 2020. Here we take a look at the top 10 startups in the world that are valued at over $10 billion. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank 10 | Company: Grab | Country: Singapore | Industry: Transportation | Venture valuation: $14.3 billion (Image: grab.com)
Rank 10 | Company: Grab | Country: Singapore | Industry: Transportation | Venture valuation: $14.3 billion (Image: grab.com)

Rank 9 | Company: DJI Innovations | Country: China | Industry: Hardware | Venture valuation: $15 billion (Image: dji.com)
Rank 9 | Company: DJI Innovations | Country: China | Industry: Hardware | Venture valuation: $15 billion (Image: dji.com)

Rank 8 | Company: Epic Games | Country: United States | Industry: Games | Venture valuation: $15 billion (Image: epicgames.com)
Rank 8 | Company: Epic Games | Country: United States | Industry: Games | Venture valuation: $15 billion (Image: epicgames.com)

Rank 7 | Company: Paytm (One97 communications) | Country: India | Industry: E-commerce | Venture valuation: $16 billion (Image: PTI)
Rank 7 | Company: Paytm (One97 communications) | Country: India | Industry: E-commerce | Venture valuation: $16 billion (Image: PTI)

Rank 6 | Company: Kuaishou | Country: China | Industry: Video sharing | Venture valuation: $18 billion (Image: kuaishou.com)
Rank 6 | Company: Kuaishou | Country: China | Industry: Video sharing | Venture valuation: $18 billion (Image: kuaishou.com)

Rank 5 | Company: Airbnb | Country: United States | Industry: Travel | Venture valuation: $18 billion (Image: Airbnb)
Rank 5 | Company: Airbnb | Country: United States | Industry: Travel | Venture valuation: $18 billion (Image: Airbnb)

Rank 4 | Company: SpaceX | Country: United States | Industry: Space flight | Venture valuation: $33 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 4 | Company: SpaceX | Country: United States | Industry: Space flight | Venture valuation: $33 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 3 | Company: Stripe | Country: United States | Industry: Fintech | Venture valuation: $36 billion (Image: stripe.com)
Rank 3 | Company: Stripe | Country: United States | Industry: Fintech | Venture valuation: $36 billion (Image: stripe.com)

Rank 2 | Company: Didi Chuxing | Country: China | Industry: Transportation | Venture valuation: $56 billion (Image: didiglobal.com)
Rank 2 | Company: Didi Chuxing | Country: China | Industry: Transportation | Venture valuation: $56 billion (Image: didiglobal.com)

Rank 1 | Company: Toutiao (Bytedance) | Country: China | Industry: Artificial intelligence | Venture valuation: $75 billion (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 1 | Company: Toutiao (Bytedance) | Country: China | Industry: Artificial intelligence | Venture valuation: $75 billion (Image: Shutterstock)

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 02:43 pm

