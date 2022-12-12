English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE | Ashish Kacholia Buys Stake In Electronic Retailer
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

    Value funds make a comeback: These mid-cap and small-cap stocks are their favourites

    In the last 1-year period, value funds have given a return of 7.4 percent, as opposed to 2.4 percent by diversified funds. Value strategy tends to outperform growth and momentum strategies during rising interest rates and slower economic growth such as the current one

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    December 12, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST
    After years of underperformance, value funds are back. Their performance in the last two years has been impressive, having outperformed their large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and flexi-cap funds, on an average, over the last one year. Value fund managers select stocks that are trading for less than their intrinsic or book value. They look at stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio or price-to-book (P/B) ratio to identify those stocks. Peeyush Pandey, a Bhopal based mutual fund distributor says “Value stocks tend to exhibit slower growth and one has to wait for long term of their value to be unlocked. Value strategy is also cyclical in nature. It tends to outperform growth and momentum strategies during rising interest rates, and also when the economy is going through rough paces”. Here are the most popular mid-cap and small-cap stocks among 19 value focused mutual funds. Data as on November 30, 2022. Source: ACEMF
    After years of underperformance, value funds are back. Their performance in the last two years has been impressive, having outperformed their large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and flexi-cap funds, on an average, over the last one year. Value fund managers select stocks that are trading for less than their intrinsic or book value. They look at stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio or price-to-book (P/B) ratio to identify those stocks. Peeyush Pandey, a Bhopal based mutual fund distributor says “Value stocks tend to exhibit slower growth and one has to wait for long term of their value to be unlocked. Value strategy is also cyclical in nature. It tends to outperform growth and momentum strategies during rising interest rates, and also when the economy is going through rough paces”. Here are the most popular mid-cap and small-cap stocks among 19 value focused mutual funds. Data as on November 30, 2022. Source: ACEMF
    CESC No. of value funds that hold the stock: 7 A sample of value funds that hold the stock: JM Value, UTI Value Opportunities and ITI Value fund
    CESC
    No. of value funds that hold the stock: 7
    A sample of value funds that hold the stock: JM Value, UTI Value Opportunities and ITI Value fund
    Lupin No. of value funds that hold the stock: 7 A sample of value funds that hold the stock: ITI Value, Quantum Long Term Equity Value and Axis Value fund
    Lupin
    No. of value funds that hold the stock: 7
    A sample of value funds that hold the stock: ITI Value, Quantum Long Term Equity Value and Axis Value fund
    The Federal Bank No. of value funds that hold the stock: 6 A sample of value funds that hold the stock: Aditya Birla SL Pure Value, HSBC Value and Axis Value fund
    The Federal Bank
    No. of value funds that hold the stock: 6
    A sample of value funds that hold the stock: Aditya Birla SL Pure Value, HSBC Value and Axis Value fund
    Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail No. of value funds that hold the stock: 5 A sample of value funds that hold the stock: JM Value, UTI Value Opp and HDFC Capital Builder Value fund
    Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
    No. of value funds that hold the stock: 5
    A sample of value funds that hold the stock: JM Value, UTI Value Opp and HDFC Capital Builder Value fund
    Bharat Forge No. of value funds that hold the stock: 5 A sample of value funds that hold the stock: IDBI Long Term Value, JM Value and IDFC Sterling Value fund
    Bharat Forge
    No. of value funds that hold the stock: 5
    A sample of value funds that hold the stock: IDBI Long Term Value, JM Value and IDFC Sterling Value fund
    Cholamandalam Financial Holdings No. of value funds that hold the stock: 5 A sample of value funds that hold the stock: Templeton India Value, Tata Equity P/E and Nippon India Value fund
    Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
    No. of value funds that hold the stock: 5
    A sample of value funds that hold the stock: Templeton India Value, Tata Equity P/E and Nippon India Value fund
    Coromandel International No. of value funds that hold the stock: 5 A sample of value funds that hold the stock: Union Value Discovery, DSP Value and Axis Value fund
    Coromandel International
    No. of value funds that hold the stock: 5
    A sample of value funds that hold the stock: Union Value Discovery, DSP Value and Axis Value fund
    Jindal Steel & Power No. of value funds that hold the stock: 5 A sample of value funds that hold the stock: IDFC Sterling Value, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and HSBC Value fund
    Jindal Steel & Power
    No. of value funds that hold the stock: 5
    A sample of value funds that hold the stock: IDFC Sterling Value, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and HSBC Value fund
    Oberoi Realty No. of value funds that hold the stock: 5 A sample of value funds that hold the stock: HSBC Value, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and IDBI Long Term Value fund
    Oberoi Realty
    No. of value funds that hold the stock: 5
    A sample of value funds that hold the stock: HSBC Value, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and IDBI Long Term Value fund
    Birla Corporation No. of value funds that hold the stock: 4 A sample of value funds that hold the stock: HSBC Value, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and ICICI Pru Value Discovery fund
    Birla Corporation
    No. of value funds that hold the stock: 4
    A sample of value funds that hold the stock: HSBC Value, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and ICICI Pru Value Discovery fund
    Bosch No. of value funds that hold the stock: 4 A sample of value funds that hold the stock: IDFC Sterling Value, HSBC Value and ITI Value fund
    Bosch
    No. of value funds that hold the stock: 4
    A sample of value funds that hold the stock: IDFC Sterling Value, HSBC Value and ITI Value fund
    Container Corporation Of India No. of value funds that hold the stock: 4 A sample of value funds that hold the stock: Indiabulls Value, IDBI Long Term Value and Canara Robeco Value fund
    Container Corporation Of India
    No. of value funds that hold the stock: 4
    A sample of value funds that hold the stock: Indiabulls Value, IDBI Long Term Value and Canara Robeco Value fund
    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals No. of value funds that hold the stock: 4 A sample of value funds that hold the stock: Templeton India Value, IDBI Long Term Value and UTI Value opportunities fund
    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
    No. of value funds that hold the stock: 4
    A sample of value funds that hold the stock: Templeton India Value, IDBI Long Term Value and UTI Value opportunities fund
    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    Tags: #investing #midcap stocks #mutua funds #Slideshow #Smallcap stocks #Value Funds
    first published: Dec 12, 2022 07:33 am