MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Watch India’s Best Managed Companies 2021, Deloitte’s global marquee programme for private companies
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

These banks and housing finance companies offer the cheapest home loans

With home loan interest rates starting at 6.5 percent, it is time for those who are paying substantially higher rates to switch lenders

Moneycontrol PF Team
September 17, 2021 / 10:49 AM IST
India's largest bank SBI, too, has announced a festival bonanza for new as well as balance transfer borrowers.  Borrowers with high credit scores will now get an interest rate of 6.7 percent, irrespective of the loan amount. It has waived off processing fees as well as premium on interest charged to non-salaried borrowers.
India's largest bank SBI, too, has announced a festival bonanza for new as well as balance transfer borrowers.  Borrowers with high credit scores will now get an interest rate of 6.7 percent, irrespective of the loan amount. It has waived off processing fees as well as premium on interest charged to non-salaried borrowers.
India's largest bank SBI, too, has announced a festival bonanza for new as well as balance transfer borrowers.  Borrowers with high credit scores will now get an interest rate of 6.7 percent, irrespective of the loan amount. It has waived off processing fees as well as premium on interest charged to non-salaried borrowers. 
Many borrowers continue to be tied to their old loans that are linked to Base Rate or Marginal Cost of funds-based Lending Rates (MCLR), unlike the newer loans that are pegged to an external benchmark, which is RBI's Repo Rate for most banks.
Many borrowers continue to be tied to their old loans that are linked to Base Rate or Marginal Cost of funds-based Lending Rates (MCLR), unlike the newer loans that are pegged to an external benchmark, which is RBI's Repo Rate for most banks.
The external benchmark-linked loans are easier to understand and ensure that policy rate changes are transmitted transparently. Banks have no choice but to pass on any repo rate cut benefits to borrowers. In a benign interest rate scenario, this means cheaper loans for borrowers. Take a look at banks and housing finance companies that are offering the lowest interest rates on home loans, as per data compiled by Moneycontrol.com and www.bankbazaar.com.
Kotak Mahindra Bank This private sector bank has been offering the cheapest rate in the home loan space since November last year. It charges 6.5 percent for a Rs 75-lakh loan with a 20-year tenure. The equated monthly installment (EMI) works out to Rs 55,918.
Kotak Mahindra Bank This private sector bank has been offering the cheapest rate in the home loan space since November last year. It charges 6.5 percent for a Rs 75-lakh loan with a 20-year tenure. The equated monthly installment (EMI) works out to Rs 55,918.
This private sector bank has been offering the cheapest rate in the home loan space since November last year. It charges 6.5 percent for a Rs 75-lakh loan with a 20-year tenure. The equated monthly installment (EMI) works out to Rs 55,918.
Punjab & Sind matches Kotak Mahindra Bank's deal and is ahead of its public sector peers, offering an interest rate of 6.65 percent.
Punjab & Sind matches Kotak Mahindra Bank's deal and is ahead of its public sector peers, offering an interest rate of 6.75 percent.
SBI has announced festive offers to attract new borrowers as well as those of other banks who may wish to switch. Interest rates for those with credit scores of over 800 start at 6.7 percent, across loan slabs.
SBI has announced festive offers to attract new borrowers as well as those of other banks who may wish to switch. Interest rates for those with credit scores of over 800 start at 6.7 percent, across loan slabs.
A recent entrant into the Moneycontrol-Bankbazaar's cheapest lenders' list, Tata Capital charges an interest rate of 6.7 percent for a home loan of Rs 75 lakh with a tenure of 20 years. The EMI will work out to Rs 56,805.
Representative image
Next on the list is public sector Bank of Baroda (BoB) with home loan interest rates starting at 6.75 percent. The state-owned bank, too, has announced its festive offer, which includes waiver of processing fees. If you were to take a Rs 75-lakh home loan with a tenure of 20 years, your EMI will amount to Rs 57,027.
Next on the list is public sector Bank of Baroda (BoB) with an interest rate of 6.75 percent. If you were to take a Rs 75-lakh home loan with a tenure of 20 years, your EMI will amount to Rs 57,027.
This HFC's lowest interest rate is at par with that of BoB. Its rate is lower than that of India's largest mortgage lender HDFC (7 percent).
This HFC's lowest interest rate is at par with that of BoB. Its rate is lower than that of India's largest mortgage lender HDFC (7 percent).
This public sector bank's home loan offering figures in the list of five lowest interest rates on offer at the moment. It charges an interest rate of 6.8 percent, which means the borrowers will have to pay an EMI of Rs 57,250. Indian Bank, too, offer the same interest rate.
This public sector bank's home loan offering figures in the list of five lowest interest rates on offer at the moment. It charges an interest rate of 6.8 percent, which means the borrowers will have to pay an EMI of Rs 57,250. Indian Bank, too, offer the same interest rate.
This public sector bank's home loan offering figures in the list of five lowest interest rates on offer at the moment. It charges an interest rate of 6.8 percent, which means the borrowers will have to pay an EMI of Rs 57,250. Indian Bank, too, offer the same interest rate.
Moneycontrol PF Team
Tags: #Banks #Home Loans #interest rates #Slideshow
first published: Sep 17, 2021 10:49 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.