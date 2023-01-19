14 midcap winners that largecap funds love to hold

1/15 Active large-cap funds have increasingly found it difficult to beat benchmark indices consistently. One reason is that they are mandated to invest a large chunk of their corpus (80 percent) in large-cap stocks (the 100 largest market capitalisation stocks). The outperformance of these schemes lies in how efficiently the fund managers deploy the remaining 20 percent of the assets into the stocks belonging to midcap and smallcap space and other asset classes. As per the latest data, the large-cap category allocated 85 percent, 8.2 percent and 1.3 percent to large, mid and small-cap stocks, respectively. These cherry-picked mid and smallcap stocks tend to spice up the return of largecap funds thus, in turn, likely to outperform the benchmarks. Given the less aggressive nature of largecap funds, these mid and smallcap stocks are picked not only to deliver better returns during market rallies but also to cushion the fall in a downtrend. Here are the most popular midcap stocks among the 31 active largecap funds. Portfolio data as of December 31, 2022. Source: ACEMF.

2/15 TVS Motor Company

Number of large-cap funds that held the stock: 8

Sample of large-cap funds that held the stock: JM Large Cap, ICICI Pru Bluechip and HSBC Large Cap

3/15 Gland Pharma

Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 8

Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: Franklin India Bluechip, Invesco India Largecap and Kotak Bluechip Fund

4/15 Mphasis

Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 8

Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: Franklin India Bluechip, Canara Rob Bluechip Equity and UTI Mastershare

5/15 United Breweries

Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 7

Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: Bank of India Bluechip, Franklin India Bluechip and Kotak Bluechip Fund

6/15 The Indian Hotels Company

Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 7

Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: Nippon India Large Cap, PGIM India Large Cap and Bank of India Bluechip

7/15 Jubilant FoodWorks

Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 7

Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: Indiabulls Blue Chip, UTI Mastershare and Mirae Asset Large Cap

8/15 Cummins India

Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 6

Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: SBI BlueChip, Tata Large Cap and UTI Mastershare

9/15 Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 6

Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: Nippon India Large Cap, Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap and Edelweiss Large Cap

10/15 Sona BLW Precision Forgings

Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 5

Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: SBI BlueChip, Mirae Asset Large Cap and Sundaram Large Cap

11/15 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 5

Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: HDFC Top 100, Mirae Asset Large Cap and SBI BlueChip

12/15 Ashok Leyland

Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 5

Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: Sundaram Large Cap, PGIM India Large Cap and Franklin India Bluechip

13/15 Motherson Sumi Wiring India

Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 5

Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: Franklin India Bluechip, SBI BlueChip and UTI Mastershare

14/15 Max Financial Services

Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 5

Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: Mirae Asset Large Cap, Nippon India Large Cap and Canara Rob Bluechip Equity