    14 midcap winners that largecap funds love to hold

    Though largecap schemes must hold 80% in largecap stocks, they can invest the remaining in cash or midcap and smallcap stocks. Midcap stocks tend to spice up returns for largecap funds, thus helping them outperform the benchmarks

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    January 19, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST
    Active large-cap funds have increasingly found it difficult to beat their benchmark indices, consistently. One reason is that they are mandated to invest a large chunk of their corpus (80%) in large-cap stocks (the 100 largest market capitalisation stocks). The outperformance of these schemes lies how efficiently the fund managers deploy the remaining 20% of the assets into the stocks belonging to midcap and small-cap space and other asset classes. As per the latest data, the large-cap category allocated 85%, 8.2% and 1.3% to large, mid and small-cap stocks respectively. These cherry-picked midcap and smallcap stocks tend to spice up the return of largecap funds thus, in turn, likely to lead outperforming the benchmarks. Given the less aggressive nature of largecap funds, these mid and smallcap stocks are picked not only to deliver better return during market rallies but also to correct less in downtrends. Here are the most popular midcap stocks among the 31 active largecap funds. Portfolio data as of December 31, 2022. Source: ACEMF.
    TVS Motor Company
    Number of large-cap funds that held the stock: 8
    Sample of large-cap funds that held the stock: JM Large Cap, ICICI Pru Bluechip and HSBC Large Cap
    Gland Pharma
    Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 8
    Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: Franklin India Bluechip, Invesco India Largecap and Kotak Bluechip Fund
    Mphasis
    Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 8
    Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: Franklin India Bluechip, Canara Rob Bluechip Equity and UTI Mastershare
    United Breweries
    Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 7
    Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: Bank of India Bluechip, Franklin India Bluechip and Kotak Bluechip Fund
    The Indian Hotels Company
    Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 7
    Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: Nippon India Large Cap, PGIM India Large Cap and Bank of India Bluechip
    Jubilant FoodWorks
    Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 7
    Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: Indiabulls Blue Chip, UTI Mastershare and Mirae Asset Large Cap
    Cummins India
    Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 6
    Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: SBI BlueChip, Tata Large Cap and UTI Mastershare
    Zee Entertainment Enterprises
    Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 6
    Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: Nippon India Large Cap, Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap and Edelweiss Large Cap
    Sona BLW Precision Forgings
    Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 5
    Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: SBI BlueChip, Mirae Asset Large Cap and Sundaram Large Cap
    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
    Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 5
    Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: HDFC Top 100, Mirae Asset Large Cap and SBI BlueChip
    Ashok Leyland
    Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 5
    Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: Sundaram Large Cap, PGIM India Large Cap and Franklin India Bluechip
    Motherson Sumi Wiring India
    Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 5
    Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: Franklin India Bluechip, SBI BlueChip and UTI Mastershare
    Max Financial Services
    Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 5
    Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: Mirae Asset Large Cap, Nippon India Large Cap and Canara Rob Bluechip Equity
    Kajaria Ceramics
    Number of largecap funds that held the stock: 5
    Sample of largecap funds that held the stock: Taurus Largecap Equity, Mirae Asset Large Cap and Tata Large Cap Fund.
