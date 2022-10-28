English
    Low volatile stocks are darlings of conservative hybrid funds. Do you own any?

    Conservative hybrid funds identify stocks which can deliver potential return in the long run while exhibiting lower volatility

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    October 28, 2022 / 07:59 AM IST
    Ever wondered how conservative hybrid funds manage their equity allocation? These schemes are meant for low-risk investors who don’t like too much volatility. And accordingly, these funds invest significantly in debt securities. Just about 10-25 percent of their corpuses get invested in equities. The equity portion is used for a bit of kicker in returns. The nature of the scheme nudges its fund manager to pick low volatile stocks. That’s also why most invest in blue-chip stocks. Currently, there are 21 conservative hybrid funds available in the market. Here are the top 10 preferred stocks by the conservative hybrid funds. Data as of September 30, 2022. Source: ACEMF.
    ICICI Bank Total number of schemes that held the stock: 19 MFs’ investment value: Rs 429 crore Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: LIC MF Debt Hybrid, Navi Regular Savings and Sundaram Debt Oriented Hybrid Fund
    ICICI Bank
    Total number of schemes that held the stock: 19
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 429 crore
    Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: LIC MF Debt Hybrid, Navi Regular Savings and Sundaram Debt Oriented Hybrid Fund
    HDFC Bank Total number of schemes that held the stock: 17 MFs’ investment value: Rs 249 crore Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: DSP Regular Savings, HSBC Regular Savings and UTI Regular Savings Fund
    HDFC Bank
    Total number of schemes that held the stock: 17
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 249 crore
    Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: DSP Regular Savings, HSBC Regular Savings and UTI Regular Savings Fund
    Axis Bank Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15 MFs’ investment value: Rs 133 crore Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Navi Regular Savings, DSP Regular Savings and Sundaram Debt Oriented Hybrid Fund
    Axis Bank
    Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 133 crore
    Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Navi Regular Savings, DSP Regular Savings and Sundaram Debt Oriented Hybrid Fund
    Infosys Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15 MFs’ investment value: Rs 226 crore Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: LIC MF Debt Hybrid, HSBC Regular Savings and UTI Regular Savings Fund
    Infosys
    Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 226 crore
    Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: LIC MF Debt Hybrid, HSBC Regular Savings and UTI Regular Savings Fund
    Reliance Industries Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15 MFs’ investment value: Rs 125 crore Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Navi Regular Savings, Bank of India Conservative Hybrid and LIC MF Debt Hybrid Fund
    Reliance Industries
    Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 125 crore
    Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Navi Regular Savings, Bank of India Conservative Hybrid and LIC MF Debt Hybrid Fund
    State Bank Of India Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15 MFs’ investment value: Rs 179 crore Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Bank of India Conservative Hybrid, HDFC Hybrid Debt and Kotak Debt Hybrid Fund
    State Bank Of India
    Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 179 crore
    Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Bank of India Conservative Hybrid, HDFC Hybrid Debt and Kotak Debt Hybrid Fund
    Bharti Airtel Total number of schemes that held the stock: 14 MFs’ investment value: Rs 228 crore Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: ICICI Pru Regular Savings, Navi Regular Savings and Franklin India Debt Hybrid Fund
    Bharti Airtel
    Total number of schemes that held the stock: 14
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 228 crore
    Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: ICICI Pru Regular Savings, Navi Regular Savings and Franklin India Debt Hybrid Fund
    Larsen & Toubro Total number of schemes that held the stock: 13 MFs’ investment value: Rs 76 crore Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Sundaram Debt Oriented Hybrid, L&T Conservative Hybrid and Franklin India Debt Hybrid Fund
    Larsen & Toubro
    Total number of schemes that held the stock: 13
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 76 crore
    Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Sundaram Debt Oriented Hybrid, L&T Conservative Hybrid and Franklin India Debt Hybrid Fund
    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Total number of schemes that held the stock: 13 MFs’ investment value: Rs 46 crore Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Bank of India Conservative Hybrid, Navi Regular Savings and HSBC Regular Savings Fund
    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
    Total number of schemes that held the stock: 13
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 46 crore
    Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Bank of India Conservative Hybrid, Navi Regular Savings and HSBC Regular Savings Fund
    Hindustan Unilever Total number of schemes that held the stock: 11 MFs’ investment value: Rs 27 crore Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: LIC MF Debt Hybrid, L&T Conservative Hybrid and Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary
    Hindustan Unilever
    Total number of schemes that held the stock: 11
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 27 crore
    Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: LIC MF Debt Hybrid, L&T Conservative Hybrid and Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund
    Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 07:59 am
