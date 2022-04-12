English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

    How mutual fund industry set new records in financial year 2021-2022

    Investor confidence returned to mutual fund industry after a tough year

    Jash Kriplani
    April 12, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
    Mutual fund industry managed Rs 37.5 lakh crore worth of investor assets by the end of financial year 2021-2022. Investor confidence returned to mutual funds after last financial year was impacted by Covid-19 outbreak and Franklin Templeton debt fund crisis.
    Mutual fund industry managed Rs 37.5 lakh crore worth of investor assets by the end of financial year 2021-2022. Investor confidence returned to mutual funds after last financial year was impacted by Covid-19 outbreak and Franklin Templeton debt fund crisis.
    Small cap schemes delivered average returns of 37 percent in financial year 2021-2022.
    Small cap schemes delivered average returns of 37 percent in financial year 2021-2022.
    The monthly contribution coming into the mutual fund industry through systematic investment plans (SIPs) reached new record of Rs 12,329 crore. At the end of the financial year, the total number of SIP accounts stood at 5.3 crores.
    The monthly contribution coming into the mutual fund industry through systematic investment plans (SIPs) reached new record of Rs 12,329 crore. At the end of the financial year, the total number of SIP accounts stood at 5.3 crores.
    It was a strong year for equity schemes in terms of investor flows despite stock market volatility due to Russia-Ukraine crisis and rising crude oil prices in later half of the financial year.
    It was a strong year for equity schemes in terms of investor flows despite stock market volatility due to Russia-Ukraine crisis and rising crude oil prices in later part of the financial year.
    There were several new fund offers (NFOs) during FY22. The industry launched funds that would give investors exposure t investments that so far were not available. NFOs collected record flows of over Rs 1 lakh crore during the year.
    There were several new fund offers (NFOs) during FY22. The industry launched funds that would give investors exposure to investments that so far were not available. NFOs collected record flows of over Rs 1 lakh crore during the year.
    Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets
    Tags: #investing #Mutual Funds #personal finance #Slideshow #Slideshows
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 12:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.