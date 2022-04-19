Diamonds in the dust: Mid-cap stocks that fund managers trust for best returns

Mutual fund schemes with significant allocation to mid-cap and small-cap stocks in their portfolio have been the chart toppers among equity-oriented schemes over the last few years. Fund managers who bet on the quality mid-cap stocks demonstrated spectacular performance and rewarded the investors handsomely. Here is the list of most popular midcap stocks among the mutual fund managers amid the volatility and uncertain market conditions. Data as of March 31, 2022.

Ashok Leyland tops the chart. Schemes like Baroda BNP Paribas Conservative Hybrid, HDFC Balanced Advantage, HSBC Flexi Cap, Kotak Manufacture in India and PGIM India Balanced Advantage Fund newly added the stock of Ashok Leyland in March month.

Few schemes that increased their exposure in the stock of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company in March include ICICI Pru Focused Equity, Aditya Birla SL Multi-Cap, Tata Banking & Financial Services and ICICI Pru India Opp Fund.

Edelweiss Large Cap, ITI Large Cap, ITI Multi-Cap, Kotak Manufacture in India and L&T Balanced Advantage Fund added the stock of PI Industries afresh during the March month.

Schemes like HDFC Balanced Advantage, ICICI Pru Child Care Fund-Gift Plan, JM Flexicap, Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip and Union Balanced Advantage Fund made a fresh position in the stock of Bharat Forge Ltd.

Few schemes that newly added the stock of the Consumer Durables company in their portfolio during the March month including ITI Long Term Equity, ITI Mid Cap, L&T Midcap and Sundaram Large Cap Fund.

Baroda BNP Paribas Mid Cap, Invesco India Growth Opp, ITI Large Cap, ITI Long Term Equity Fund were few schemes made a fresh entry in the stock of mid-sized bank.

Nippon India Tax Saver (ELSS), ICICI Pru Equity Savings, DSP Equity Savings and DSP Tax Saver Fund were few schemes that increased their allocation significantly to the stock of the pharma major recently.

Baroda BNP Paribas Balanced Advantage, Franklin India Equity Savings, ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption, ITI Long Term Equity Fund and Kotak Manufacture in India Fund newly bought the share of Voltas in March month.

Baroda BNP Paribas ELSS, Edelweiss Balanced Advantage, ITI Multi-Cap, Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Pragati Yojana and Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund were some of the funds added the Ferrous Metals company afresh in their portfolio.