English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

    Aiming for multibaggers: The most popular smallcap stocks of PMS managers

    The smallcap space is a favourite hunting ground for PMS fund managers as PMS investors typically like taking risks. Fund managers also get a leeway to hold concentrated portfolios and pick stocks that would otherwise not pass a mutual fund’s muster

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    November 28, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST
    Portfolio Management Services (PMS) manage their strategies mostly with concentrated approach of holding 15-25 stocks in their portfolio. Due to the underlying concentration, it has been a tightrope walk for those managers to select stocks especially from smallcap universe. Even a single wrong investment decision may lead to significant underperformance of the portfolio. But since PMS investors and industry do not compare performance every quarter, PMS fund managers are more inclined to pick small and mid-cap stocks, as investors typically stick around for the long run. Here are the most popular small-cap stocks among the 291 PMS strategies, asper the PMS Bazaar data. Smallcap classification is as defined by MF industry body AMFI those stocks that are ranked below 250 in the order of market capitalisation. portfolio data were as of October 31, 2022. Source: PMS Bazaar.
    Portfolio Management Services (PMS) mostly hold 15-25 stocks in their portfolio. It is a tightrope walk for managers to select stocks especially from the smallcap universe. Even a single wrong investment decision may lead to significant underperformance of the portfolio. But since PMS investors and industry do not compare performance every quarter, PMS fund managers are more inclined to pick small and mid-cap stocks as investors typically stick around for the long run. Here are the most popular small-cap stocks among the 291 PMS strategies, as per PMS Bazaar data. Portfolio data is as of October 31. Source: PMS Bazaar.
    VIP Industries No. of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: 17 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: MOAT - Special Opportunities, TATA - Emerging Opportunities and Motilal Oswal – IOP
    VIP Industries
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 17
    A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: MOAT - Special Opportunities, TATA - Emerging Opportunities, and Motilal Oswal – IOP
    KSB No. of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: 15 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Green Portfolio - MNC Advantage, Anand Rathi Advisors - MNC PMS and Phillip Capital - Signature India Portfolio
    KSB
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 15
    A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Green Portfolio - MNC Advantage, Anand Rathi Advisors - MNC PMS, and Phillip Capital - Signature India Portfolio
    Jamna Auto No. of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: 15 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Varanium - Emerging Leader Fund, Centrum PMS - Deep Value IV and PGIM India - Phoenix Portfolio
    Jamna Auto
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 15
    A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Varanium - Emerging Leader Fund, Centrum PMS - Deep Value IV, and PGIM India - Phoenix Portfolio
    Suprajit Engineering No. of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: 14 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Avestha – Growth, Marcellus - Rising Giants, QRC PMS - Long Term Opportunities and TATA - Enterprising India Investment
    Suprajit Engineering
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 14
    A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Avestha – Growth, Marcellus - Rising Giants, QRC PMS - Long Term Opportunities, and TATA - Enterprising India Investment
    Mayur Uniqoters No. of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: 14 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: PGIM India - Phoenix Portfolio, Carnelian Capital - Shift Strategy and Shade - Value Fund
    Mayur Uniqoters
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 14
    A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: PGIM India - Phoenix Portfolio, Carnelian Capital - Shift Strategy, and Shade - Value Fund
    Praj Industries No. of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: 13 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Avestha – Growth, Alchemy - High Growth and Anand Rathi Advisors - Decennium Opportunity
    Praj Industries
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 13
    A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Avestha – Growth, Alchemy - High Growth, and Anand Rathi Advisors - Decennium Opportunity
    Intellect Design Arena No. of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: 13 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: InCred Capital - Multicap PMS, Narnolia - MultiCap Strategy and Emkay Investments – Gems
    Intellect Design Arena
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 13
    A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: InCred Capital - Multicap PMS, Narnolia - MultiCap Strategy, and Emkay Investments – Gems
    Greenpanel Industries No. of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: 12 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: NAFA - Small Cap, Geojit - Advantage Portfolio and Anand Rathi Advisors - Decennium Opportunity
    Greenpanel Industries
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 12
    A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: NAFA - Small Cap, Geojit - Advantage Portfolio and Anand Rathi Advisors - Decennium Opportunity
    TCI Express No. of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: 12 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: MOAT - Special Opportunities Fund, Anand Rathi Advisors - Decennium Opportunity and Edelweiss - Focused Mid & Small Cap
    TCI Express
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 12
    A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: MOAT - Special Opportunities Fund, Anand Rathi Advisors - Decennium Opportunity and Edelweiss - Focused Mid & Small Cap
    Mastek No. of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: 12 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: SMC Global – Growth, Carnelian Capital - Shift Strategy and Motilal Oswal – FMS
    Mastek
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 12
    A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: SMC Global – Growth, Carnelian Capital - Shift Strategy and Motilal Oswal – FMS
    Karur Vysya Bank No. of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: 11 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Geojit - Advantage Portfolio, NAFA - Emerging Bluechip and ICICI Prudential - Value Portfolio
    Karur Vysya Bank
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 11
    A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Geojit - Advantage Portfolio, NAFA - Emerging Bluechip and ICICI Prudential - Value Portfolio
    Healthcare Global Enterprises No. of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: 11 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: InCred Capital - Healthcare PMS, TATA - Emerging Opportunities and Centrum PMS – Micro
    Healthcare Global Enterprises
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 11
    A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: InCred Capital - Healthcare PMS, TATA - Emerging Opportunities and Centrum PMS – Micro
    Cera Sanitaryware No. of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: 11 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: QRC PMS - Long Term Opportunities, Motilal Oswal – Ethical and Anand Rathi Advisors - Decennium Opportunity
    Cera Sanitaryware
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 11
    A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: QRC PMS - Long Term Opportunities, Motilal Oswal – Ethical and Anand Rathi Advisors - Decennium Opportunity
    Great Eastern Shipping Company No. of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: 10 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: ICICI Prudential - Pipe Portfolio, QED Capital – Alphabets and Alchemy - Ascent
    Great Eastern Shipping Company
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 10
    A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: ICICI Prudential - Pipe Portfolio, QED Capital – Alphabets and Alchemy - Ascent
    Jubilant Ingrevia No. of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: 10 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Asit C Mehta - Ace Midcap, Prabhudas Lilladher - Tactical alpha and Bonanza - Value
    Jubilant Ingrevia
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 10
    A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Asit C Mehta - Ace Midcap, Prabhudas Lilladher - Tactical alpha and Bonanza - Value
    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    Tags: #investing #Mutual Funds #PMS #Portfolio Management Services #Smallcap stocks #SMALLCAP STOCKS held by pms
    first published: Nov 28, 2022 07:51 am