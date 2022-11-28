Aiming for multibaggers: The most popular smallcap stocks of PMS managers

Portfolio Management Services (PMS) mostly hold 15-25 stocks in their portfolio. It is a tightrope walk for managers to select stocks especially from the smallcap universe. Even a single wrong investment decision may lead to significant underperformance of the portfolio. But since PMS investors and industry do not compare performance every quarter, PMS fund managers are more inclined to pick small and mid-cap stocks as investors typically stick around for the long run. Here are the most popular small-cap stocks among the 291 PMS strategies, as per PMS Bazaar data. Portfolio data is as of October 31. Source: PMS Bazaar.

VIP Industries

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 17

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: MOAT - Special Opportunities, TATA - Emerging Opportunities, and Motilal Oswal – IOP

KSB

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 15

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Green Portfolio - MNC Advantage, Anand Rathi Advisors - MNC PMS, and Phillip Capital - Signature India Portfolio

Jamna Auto

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 15

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Varanium - Emerging Leader Fund, Centrum PMS - Deep Value IV, and PGIM India - Phoenix Portfolio

Suprajit Engineering

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 14

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Avestha – Growth, Marcellus - Rising Giants, QRC PMS - Long Term Opportunities, and TATA - Enterprising India Investment

Mayur Uniqoters

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 14

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: PGIM India - Phoenix Portfolio, Carnelian Capital - Shift Strategy, and Shade - Value Fund

Praj Industries

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 13

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Avestha – Growth, Alchemy - High Growth, and Anand Rathi Advisors - Decennium Opportunity

Intellect Design Arena

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 13

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: InCred Capital - Multicap PMS, Narnolia - MultiCap Strategy, and Emkay Investments – Gems

Greenpanel Industries

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 12

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: NAFA - Small Cap, Geojit - Advantage Portfolio and Anand Rathi Advisors - Decennium Opportunity

TCI Express

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 12

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: MOAT - Special Opportunities Fund, Anand Rathi Advisors - Decennium Opportunity and Edelweiss - Focused Mid & Small Cap

Mastek

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 12

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: SMC Global – Growth, Carnelian Capital - Shift Strategy and Motilal Oswal – FMS

Karur Vysya Bank

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 11

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Geojit - Advantage Portfolio, NAFA - Emerging Bluechip and ICICI Prudential - Value Portfolio

Healthcare Global Enterprises

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 11

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: InCred Capital - Healthcare PMS, TATA - Emerging Opportunities and Centrum PMS – Micro

Cera Sanitaryware

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 11

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: QRC PMS - Long Term Opportunities, Motilal Oswal – Ethical and Anand Rathi Advisors - Decennium Opportunity

Great Eastern Shipping Company

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 10

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: ICICI Prudential - Pipe Portfolio, QED Capital – Alphabets and Alchemy - Ascent