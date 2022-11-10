8 mid-cap stocks: The common thread in three momentum indices

Momentum stock-picking is creeping into Indian mutual funds as investors embrace higher risk to earn extra returns. To check volatility, fund houses have slowly begun to launch ETFs and index funds based on momentum strategy to eliminate fund manager risk. Fund houses take different routes – and therefore, different indices – to pick their baskets of momentum stocks. At present, there are three dedicated momentum-based indices: Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index and Nifty Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index from the National Stock Exchange and S&P BSE Momentum Index from the BSE. Tracking these three indices are nine passively managed mutual funds. “In momentum investing, the fund manager just looks at the price action and buys stocks that are trending up,” says Prashanth Krishna, founder of Portfolio Yoga. Although their paths are different, eight mid-cap stocks qualify for all three indices.