MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

10 Large, mid and small-cap stocks that value funds bought and sold in July

Here are the key changes in the portfolio of 17 value funds over the last one month

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
August 16, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
Intro
After long periods of underperformance, mutual funds focusing on the value strategy staged a recovery of sorts from the lows of March 2020. Value funds have outperformed large-cap and flexi-cap funds as well. Higher investments in mid and small-cap stocks and overweight positions in cyclical sectors such as auto, infrastructure, cement, metals and basic industries helped. We list the key changes in the portfolio of 17 value funds over the last one month ended July 31, 2021.
Large-value-added
The topper in the category at one point of time, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value accumulated significant shares in IndusInd bank in July month. IDFC Sterling Value and Aditya Birla SL Pure Value added exposure in Ambuja cements. HDFC Capital Builder Value and DSP Value added Tech Mahindra.
Large-value-sold
DSP Value and Aditya Birla SL Pure Value exited totally from Canara Bank in July. ICICI Pru Value Discovery sold Indiabulls Value and Nippon India Value cut exposure to PI Industries. Aditya Birla SL Pure Value, L&T India Value and Tata Equity P/E pruned their exposures to Tata motors in the July.
Mid-value-added
ICICI Pru Value Discovery bought shares of City Union Bank while ITI Value increased its exposure in this bank by 300%. HDFC Capital Builder Value newly added Ajanta pharma in its portfolio in July. Aditya Birla SL Pure Value, HDFC Capital Builder Value and UTI Value Opportunities increased exposure in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Mid-value-sold
Aditya Birla SL Pure Value halved its position in Indraprastha Gas in July month. IDFC Sterling Value almost pruned its exposure in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. ICICI Pru Value Discovery decreased its holding in Max Financial Services Ltd. Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and Indiabulls Value pared some exposure in SRF.
Small-value-added
IDFC Sterling Value added Avanti Feeds in July afresh, while HDFC Capital Builder Value newly added SKF India. Aditya Birla SL Pure Value more than doubled its holding in Capacit'e Infraprojects. While Nippon India Value bought afresh the shares of Prestige Estates Projects, HDFC Capital Builder Value and Union Value Discovery increased stake in it. L&T India Value and Union Value Discovery accumulated KNR Constructions.
Small-value-sold
ICICI Pru Value Discovery Fund almost pruned its exposure in Entertainment Network (India), Chennai Petroleum Corporation and The Karnataka Bank. Aditya Birla SL Pure Value decreased maximum exposure in Minda Corporation and Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and ICICI Pru Value Discovery Fund exited fully in Equitas Holdings, Templeton India Value held Rs 6.4 crore in July.
Value-new-added
HDFC Capital Builder Value, Union Value Discovery and UTI Value opportunities fund added newly the GR Infraprojects. Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and Templeton India Value added newly the Hindustan Aeronautics. Only UTI Value Opportunities fund added Zomato among the value category.
Value- all-sold
Aditya Birla SL Pure Value pruned exposure totally in Cadila Healthcare, Info Edge (India) and Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals in July. L&T India Value exited from Suven Pharma. Nippon India Value exited totally from Astec Lifesciences.
Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Tags: #investing #largecap stock #midcap stocks #Mutual Funds #Slideshow #Slideshows #Smallcap stocks #Value Funds #value strategy
first published: Aug 16, 2021 08:45 am

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.