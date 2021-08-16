10 Large, mid and small-cap stocks that value funds bought and sold in July

After long periods of underperformance, mutual funds focusing on the value strategy staged a recovery of sorts from the lows of March 2020. Value funds have outperformed large-cap and flexi-cap funds as well. Higher investments in mid and small-cap stocks and overweight positions in cyclical sectors such as auto, infrastructure, cement, metals and basic industries helped. We list the key changes in the portfolio of 17 value funds over the last one month ended July 31, 2021.

The topper in the category at one point of time, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value accumulated significant shares in IndusInd bank in July month. IDFC Sterling Value and Aditya Birla SL Pure Value added exposure in Ambuja cements. HDFC Capital Builder Value and DSP Value added Tech Mahindra.

DSP Value and Aditya Birla SL Pure Value exited totally from Canara Bank in July. ICICI Pru Value Discovery sold Indiabulls Value and Nippon India Value cut exposure to PI Industries. Aditya Birla SL Pure Value, L&T India Value and Tata Equity P/E pruned their exposures to Tata motors in the July.

ICICI Pru Value Discovery bought shares of City Union Bank while ITI Value increased its exposure in this bank by 300%. HDFC Capital Builder Value newly added Ajanta pharma in its portfolio in July. Aditya Birla SL Pure Value, HDFC Capital Builder Value and UTI Value Opportunities increased exposure in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

Aditya Birla SL Pure Value halved its position in Indraprastha Gas in July month. IDFC Sterling Value almost pruned its exposure in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. ICICI Pru Value Discovery decreased its holding in Max Financial Services Ltd. Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and Indiabulls Value pared some exposure in SRF.

IDFC Sterling Value added Avanti Feeds in July afresh, while HDFC Capital Builder Value newly added SKF India. Aditya Birla SL Pure Value more than doubled its holding in Capacit'e Infraprojects. While Nippon India Value bought afresh the shares of Prestige Estates Projects, HDFC Capital Builder Value and Union Value Discovery increased stake in it. L&T India Value and Union Value Discovery accumulated KNR Constructions.

ICICI Pru Value Discovery Fund almost pruned its exposure in Entertainment Network (India), Chennai Petroleum Corporation and The Karnataka Bank. Aditya Birla SL Pure Value decreased maximum exposure in Minda Corporation and Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and ICICI Pru Value Discovery Fund exited fully in Equitas Holdings, Templeton India Value held Rs 6.4 crore in July.

HDFC Capital Builder Value, Union Value Discovery and UTI Value opportunities fund added newly the GR Infraprojects. Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and Templeton India Value added newly the Hindustan Aeronautics. Only UTI Value Opportunities fund added Zomato among the value category.