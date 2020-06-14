App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Market breaks two-week winning streak; Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance add to market value

While FIIs sold equities worth Rs 1,731.81 crore, DIIs sold equities worth of Rs 400.06 crore in the week that ended on June 12.

Rakesh Patil
Benchmark indices witnessed volatile trade and broke the two-week winning streak in the week that ended on June 12 on the back of mixed global cues, FII selling and Indian Inc earnings. However, rising COVID-19 cases also dampened investor sentiments.
BSE Sensex shed 506.35 points (1.47 percent) last week to close at 33,780.89. The Nifty50 rose 169.25 points (1.66 percent) to end at 9,972.9 levels.
The BSE Large-cap Index declined 1.6 percent during last week dragged by the Zee Entertainment, Interglobe Aviation, Motherson Sumi Systems, Siemens, Coal India, Godrej Consumer Products and Tata Steel. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bandhan Bank, Ashok Leyland, REC, General Insurance Corporation of India and Mahindra and Mahindra rose between 5-24 percent.
The BSE Mid-cap Index ended with a marginal gain of 0.37 percent. Gainers included RBL Bank, Dish TV India, Future Consumer, Prestige Estates Projects and Info Edge India, while IDBI Bank, Relaxo Footwears, EIH, Graphite India, Trent and Exide Industries fell between 10-17 percent.
The BSE Small-cap index ended on flat note. Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Ramco System, Panacea Biotec, JTEKT India, Ujaas Energy, Nila Infra, Muthoot Capital and Reliance Naval were among major gainers. Losers included Prozone Intu Properties, Sanwaria Consumer, Praxis Home Retail, PVR, Nandan Denim, Shoppers Stop and INOX Leisure.
On the BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank lost the most in terms of market value last week, followed by Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and ITC. However, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance added most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Media Index underperformed other indices with a loss of over 7 percent followed by Nifty Metal (down 4 percent) and Nifty PSU Bank Index (down 2.5 percent).
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,731.81 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 400.06 crore last week. However, in June till now, FIIs have bought Rs 12,195.71 crore and DIIs have sold Rs 2,000.07 crore worth of equities.
The Indian Rupee ended weak against the US Dollar last week. The domestic currency ended 26 paise lower at 75.84 per dollar on June 12, against its June 5 closing of 75.58.
First Published on Jun 14, 2020 08:38 am

tags #BSE #curreny #Indian Rupee #Market #Market Edge #Nifty #Slideshow

