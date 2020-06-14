Slideshow | Market breaks two-week winning streak; Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance add to market value

On the BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank lost the most in terms of market value last week, followed by Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and ITC. However, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance added most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.