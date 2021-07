One97 Communications, the parent company of fintech platform Paytm, has filed its draft documents to raise Rs 16,600 crore via an IPO, the latest among a slew of Internet companies that are listing on the Indian stock exchanges. Paytm IPO will comprise Rs 8,300 crore primary share sales and Rs 8,300 crore offer for sale, where existing investors will sell their shares. This will also be India's biggest public issue so far, a record that was previously held by Coal India, which raised over Rs 15,000 crore over a decade ago. Here are the top 10 IPOs in India's history. (Data Source: ACE Equity). (Image: Shutterstock)

Coal India | The company listed on the exchanges in November 2010 with an issue size of Rs 15,475 crore. The stock got listed at a premium of 17 percent, at Rs 287.75, over the issue price of Rs 245.

Reliance Power | The company listed on the exchanges in February 2008 with an issue size of Rs 11700 crore. The stock listed with a premium of 22 percent at Rs 342.38 on its issue price of Rs 450.

General Insurance Corporation of India | The company listed on the exchanges in October 2017 with an issue size of Rs 11373 crore. It listed with a discount of 7 percent at Rs 425.00 on its issue price of Rs 912.

The New India Assurance Co. | The company listed on the exchanges in November 2017 with an issue size of Rs 9600 crore. It listed with a discount of 6 percent at Rs 374.45 on its issue price of Rs 800.

DLF | The company listed on the exchanges in July 2007 with an issue size of Rs 9188 crore. It listed with a premium of 11 percent at Rs 582.00 on its issue price of Rs 525.

HDFC Life Insurance Co | The company listed on the exchanges in November 2017 with an issue size of Rs 8695 crore. It listed with a premium of 7 percent at Rs 311.00 on its issue price of Rs 290.

SBI Life Insurance Company | The company listed on the exchanges in October 2017 with an issue size of Rs 8,400 crore. It listed with a premium of 5 percent at Rs 733.30 on its issue price of Rs 700.

SBI Cards And Payment Services | The company listed on the exchanges in March 2020 with an issue size of Rs 7,571 crore. It listed with a discount of -13 percent at Rs 658.00 on its issue price of Rs 755.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company | The company listed on the exchanges in September 2016 with an issue size of Rs 6,057 crore. It listed with a discount of -1 percent at Rs 329.00 on its issue price of Rs 334.