MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets

Market to react to macro data, Nifty may test 15,900-16,000, say experts

Market participants will also keep a close watch on the Federal Reserve meeting outcome and the progress of the monsoon, they say.

Rakesh Patil
June 14, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST
Sensex
The market rose nearly 1 percent in the week ended June 11, extending the positive momentum for the fourth straight week with benchmark indices hitting new highs amid positive cues. Here is what experts think will be the major triggers for the market this week:
Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research | The market witnessed some lackluster movement and an attempt to hold the support level around 15800. Sustaining above 15800 levels, the market expects to gain momentum, leading to an upside projection of 15900 levels. The market expects 15900 and will act as resistance but technical factors are aligned to support the positive momentum to continue.
Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research | The market witnessed some lackluster movement and tried to hold the support at around 15,800. Sustaining above 15,800 level will be crucial and the Nifty can expect to gain momentum, leading to an upside projection of 15,900. The market expects 15,900 to will act as resistance but technical factors are aligned to support the positive momentum.
Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking | Participants will first react to the IIP numbers. On June 14, both CPI and WPI inflation are also scheduled. With the beginning of the monsoon season, the news of its progress will remain on participants’ radars. Globally, markets will closely watch the outcome of the US Fed meet on June 16. We expect the prevailing consolidation in the global markets to end if the US Fed reaffirms its dovish stance on interest rates amid the inflation fear. Apart from these factors, there will be a noticeable buzz in the primary market next week as 4 IPOs viz. Shyam Metalics, Sona Comstar, Dodla Dairy and Krishna institute of medical science are lined up in the coming week. Going ahead, we feel banking contribution would be critical to help Nifty test the next milestone of the “16,000” mark. In case of any profit-taking, Nifty would find support around 15,550 and 15,400 levels. We reiterate our bullish view and suggest continuing with the “buy on dips” approach.
Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking | Participants will first react to the IIP numbers. On June 14, both CPI and WPI inflation are also scheduled. With the beginning of the monsoon season, the news of its progress will remain on participants’ radars. Globally, markets will closely watch the outcome of the US Fed meet on June 16. We expect the prevailing consolidation in the global markets to end if the US Fed reaffirms its dovish stance on interest rates amid the inflation fear. Apart from these factors, there will be a noticeable buzz in the primary market next week as 4 IPOs—Shyam Metalics, Sona Comstar, Dodla Dairy and Krishna Institute of Medical Science—are lined up. We feel banking contribution would be critical to help Nifty test the next milestone of the 16,000. In case of any profit-taking,  the Nifty will find support around 15,550 and 15,400 levels. We reiterate our bullish view and suggest continuing with the “buy-on-dips” approach.
Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities | Next week’s US FOMC meet would keep market volatile though they have already hinted at keeping interest rates to near zero levels in order to aid the recovering economy. Any development on the same would be keenly awaited. Nevertheless at current juncture, increase in rates and tapering fears appear kind of muted, with the US 10-year Treasury yield already hovering near the bottom end of its recent range. It is advised that long term investors should continue with their investments in marquee names in a phased manner.
Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities | The Fed's meeting will keep the market volatile though it has already hinted at keeping interest rates to near-zero levels to aid the recovering economy. Any development on the same would be keenly awaited. Nevertheless at current juncture, increase in rates and tapering fears appear kind of muted, with the US 10-year treasury yield already hovering near the bottom end of its recent range. It is advised that the long-term investors continue with their investments in marquee names in a phased manner.
Rakesh Patil
TAGS: #Nifty #Sensex #Slideshow
first published: Jun 14, 2021 06:56 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.