Market falls in highly volatile week as rupee continues slide

Indian benchmark indices fell in the highly volatile week ended July 15 amid weak global and domestic cues including GDP and inflation data, continued depreciation of rupee, rising dollar, and selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). However, progress of monsoon and falling crude oil prices lent some support.

For the week, BSE Sensex shed 721.06 points (1.32 percent) to close at 53,760.78 while the Nifty50 fell 171.4 points (1.05 percent) to end at 16,049.2.

BSE Mid-cap Index added nearly 1 percent led by IDBI Bank, JSW Energy, PI Industries, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, NHPC, SJVN, Oberoi Realty, and Adani Power. On the other hand, losers were REC, Endurance Technologies, AU Small Finance Bank, Info Edge, and Mphasis.

The BSE Small-cap index was up 0.5 percent with PC Jeweller, ITI, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, Parag Milk Foods, and GTL Infrastructure up 20-52 percent. However, KBC Global, DB Realty, Kriti Industries (India), Shakti Pumps (India), Tanla Platforms and Axtel Industries shed 10-14 percent.

The BSE Large-cap Index shed 0.5 percent. Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Indus Towers, Hindustan Zinc, and Adani Green Energy were among the top gainers while losers included HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, NMDC, PB Fintech, Bharti Airtel, and Wipro.

On BSE Sensex, Hindustan Unilever added most in terms of market cap followed by Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and HCL Technologies lost most.

On the sectoral front, BSE Power index added 4.5 percent and BSE Oil & Gas, Auto, and Realty indices rose two percent each. However, the Information Technology index shed six percent.

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth of Rs 5,916.01 crore. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth of Rs 2,146 crore. In the month of July so far, FIIs have sold equities worth of Rs 10,459.13 crore and DIIs have bought shares worth of Rs 7,367.04.