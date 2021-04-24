Market drags 2% in the week on worries over rising COVID cases; largecaps underperform

The Indian market remained under pressure throughout the truncated week ended April 23 as investors were worried about the intensifying second wave of coronavirus. The partial lockdowns and restrictions being announced to curb the spread offset positive global cues. For the week, BSE Sensex fell 953.58 points or 1.95 percent to finish at 47,878.45 and while the Nifty50 shed 276.45 points or 1.89 percent to close at 14,341.4 levels.

The BSE Large-cap Index shed nearly 2 percent dragged by UltraTech Cement, GAIL India and Avenue Supermarts. However, ICICI Prudential Life, Cadila Healthcare and Tata Steel added 4-13 percent.

BSE Mid-cap Index shed 1 percent dragged by Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Emami and Bank Of India. ICICI Securities, Indian Hotels Company and IRCTC were among major gainers.

BSE Small-cap index ended flat with Panacea Biotec, Marksans Pharma and Supreme Petrochem rising over 25 percent each, while Vishwaraj Sugar Industries, DB Corp, Varun Beverages and IIFL Finance fell more than 10 percent each.

On the BSE Sensex, Hindustan Unilever lost (Rs 34,914.58 crore) the most in terms of market value, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 30, 887.07 crore), Reliance Industries (Rs 19077.49 crore) and UltraTech Cement (Rs 19,006.39 crore), while Bajaj Finance (Rs 2925.56 crore), Dr Reddys Laboratories (Rs 2888.65 crore) and ICICI Bank (Rs 2386.24 ) added some of their market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

On the sectoral front, Nifty Realty fell 3.6 percent dragged by Prestige Estates Projects, Brigade Enterprises, Oberoi Realty and Phoenix Mills. Also, Nifty PSU Bank index fell 3.5 percent and Nifty FMCG index shed over 3 percent, while Nifty Media index added 2.6 percent.

In the week gone by, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 4,986.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 6,224.14 crore. In the month of April till now, the FIIs sold equities worth Rs 7,583.11 crore and DIIs purchased equities worth Rs 7,960.71 crore.