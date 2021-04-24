MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets

Market drags 2% in the week on worries over rising COVID cases; largecaps underperform

The BSE Large-cap Index shed nearly 2 percent dragged by UltraTech Cement, GAIL India and Avenue Supermarts

Rakesh Patil
April 24, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST
The Indian market remained under pressure throughout the truncated week ended on April 23 as investors remain worried over record rising virus cases led to the partial to full lockdown in some states which offset positive global cues. Last week, BSE Sensex fell 953.58 points or 1.95 percent to finish at 47,878.45 and while the Nifty50 shed 276.45 points or 1.89 percent to close at 14,341.4 levels. "Index again closed a week on a negative note at 14333 with loss of nearly two per cent on weekly basis and formed a Doji candle for third consecutive week hinting uncertainty in the markets," said Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
The Indian market remained under pressure throughout the truncated week ended April 23 as investors were worried about the intensifying second wave of coronavirus. The partial lockdowns and restrictions being announced to curb the spread offset positive global cues. For the week, BSE Sensex fell 953.58 points or 1.95 percent to finish at 47,878.45 and while the Nifty50 shed 276.45 points or 1.89 percent to close at 14,341.4 levels.
The BSE Large-cap Index shed nearly 2 percent dragged by UltraTech Cement, Shree Cements, Tata Motors - DVR, GAIL India, Avenue Supermarts and Bank Of Baroda. However, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Cadila Healthcare, Petronet LNG, Aurobindo Pharma and Tata Steel added 4-13 percent
The BSE Large-cap Index shed nearly 2 percent dragged by UltraTech Cement, GAIL India and Avenue Supermarts. However, ICICI Prudential Life, Cadila Healthcare and Tata Steel added 4-13 percent.
BSE Mid-cap Index shed 1 percent dragged by Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Emami, Bank Of India, Federal Bank, Oberoi Realty and The Ramco Cements. ICICI Securities, Adani Transmission, Jindal Steel & Power, Indian Hotels Company, IRCTC and Apollo Hospitals Enterprises were among major gainers.
BSE Mid-cap Index shed 1 percent dragged by Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Emami and Bank Of India. ICICI Securities, Indian Hotels Company and IRCTC were among major gainers.
BSE Small-cap index ended flat with Panacea Biotec, Marksans Pharma, Morepen Laboratories, Inox Wind and Supreme Petrochem rose over 25 percent, while Vishwaraj Sugar Industries, DB Corp, Varun Beverages, IIFL Finance, Aarti Surfactants, Den Networks, Sharda Motor Industries and Coforge slipped more than 10 percent.
BSE Small-cap index ended flat with Panacea Biotec, Marksans Pharma and Supreme Petrochem rising over 25 percent each, while Vishwaraj Sugar Industries, DB Corp, Varun Beverages and IIFL Finance fell more than 10 percent each.
On the BSE Sensex, Hindustan Unilever lost (Rs 34,914.58 crore) the most in terms of market value, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 30, 887.07 crore), Reliance Industries (Rs 19077.49 crore) and UltraTech Cement (Rs 19,006.39 crore), while Bajaj Finance (Rs 2925.56 crore), Dr Reddys Laboratories (Rs 2888.65 crore) and ICICI Bank (Rs 2386.24 ) added some of their market value. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)
On the BSE Sensex, Hindustan Unilever lost (Rs 34,914.58 crore) the most in terms of market value, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 30, 887.07 crore), Reliance Industries (Rs 19077.49 crore) and UltraTech Cement (Rs 19,006.39 crore), while Bajaj Finance (Rs 2925.56 crore), Dr Reddys Laboratories (Rs 2888.65 crore) and ICICI Bank (Rs 2386.24 ) added some of their market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
On the sectoral front, Nifty Realty down 3.6 percent dragged by Prestige Estates Projects, Brigade Enterprises, Oberoi Realty and Phoenix Mills. Also, Nifty PSU Bank index fell 3.5 percent and Nifty FMCG index shed over 3 percent, while Nifty Media index added 2.6 percent.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Realty fell 3.6 percent dragged by Prestige Estates Projects, Brigade Enterprises, Oberoi Realty and Phoenix Mills. Also, Nifty PSU Bank index fell 3.5 percent and Nifty FMCG index shed over 3 percent, while Nifty Media index added 2.6 percent.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 4,986.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 6,224.14 crore. In the month of April till now, the FIIs sold equities worth Rs 7,583.11 crore and DIIs purchased equities worth Rs 7,960.71 crore.
In the week gone by, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 4,986.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 6,224.14 crore. In the month of April till now, the FIIs sold equities worth Rs 7,583.11 crore and DIIs purchased equities worth Rs 7,960.71 crore.
In the last week, the Indian rupee rose against the US dollar. It ended higher by 34 paise at 75.01 per dollar on April 23, against its April 16 closing of 74.35 per dollar.
In the week gone by, the Indian rupee rose against the US dollar. It ended higher by 34 paise at 75.01 per dollar on April 23, against its April 16 closing of 74.35 per dollar.
Rakesh Patil
TAGS: #Markets Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Slideshow
first published: Apr 24, 2021 09:25 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.