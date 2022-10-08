Market bounces back this week amid FII support ignoring currency weakness

Indian equity market recovered the previous week's losses and rose 1 percent in the truncated week ended October 7 amid FII and DII support, higher than before GST collection and mixed global markets ahead of the US non-farm payroll data, ignoring the depreciating rupee.

For the week, BSE Sensex rose 764.37 points or 1.33 percent to close at 58,191.29, while the Nifty50 added 220.3 points or 1.28 percent to end at 17,314.65 levels.

BSE Mid-cap Index added 2 percent. Gainers included JSW Energy, Bharat Forge, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Deepak Nitrite, Oil India and Persistent Systems.

The BSE Small-cap index rose 2.5 percent led by Max Ventures and Industries, Xelpmoc Design and Tech, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Jaiprakash Associates, Kuantum Papers, HBL Power Systems, Gayatri Projects and Deep Industries. However, losers were Reliance Communications, EPL, Cressanda Solution, Ingersoll Rand (India), AAVAS Financiers, Fino Payments Bank, Sindhu Trade Links and JM Financial.

The BSE Large-cap Index gained 1 percent led by the Zomato, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Zydus Lifesciences, Coal India, Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc and NMDC.

Among BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added most in terms of marketcap followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and ICICI Bank. On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra and Mahindra & Bharti Airtel lost most of their marketcap. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Among sectors, BSE Metal index rose 5.7 percent, Capital Goods index up 3.6 percent and Realty index gained 3.4 percent. On the other hand, FMCG index shed 1 percent.

During the week, Indian rupee touched a fresh record low of 82.42. The INR ended 98 paise lower to end at 82.32 per dollar on October 7 against its September 30 closing of 81.34.