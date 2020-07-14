Global markets ignore COVID-19 economic concerns; Sensex, Nikkei 225, FTSE 100 among indices that recovered after March lows

The economy of almost every country is impacted due to coronavirus pandemic as most business activity is on a halt to break the chain of infections. However, it seems that the global equity market has shrugged off virus concerns. The Indian benchmark index has rallied more than 40 percent from its March lows. During the same period, Brazil's BVSP BOVESPA and United States' Nasdaq Composite rose over 50 percent despite these three countries have the highest number of infected cases in the world. (Data Source: Refinitiv, Johns Hopkins)