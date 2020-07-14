App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Global markets ignore COVID-19 economic concerns; Sensex, Nikkei 225, FTSE 100 among indices that recovered after March lows

The disconnect between economy and the markets isn't limited to Indian and US markets, it is the same world over. Find out which indices have recovered globally despite COVID-19 economic challenges:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The economy of almost every country is impacted due to coronavirus pandemic as most business activity is on a halt to break the chain of infections. However, it seems that the global equity market has shrugged off virus concerns. The Indian benchmark index has rallied more than 40 percent from its March lows. During the same period, Brazil's BVSP BOVESPA and United States' Nasdaq Composite rose over 50 percent despite these three countries have the highest number of infected cases in the world. (Data Source: Refinitiv, Johns Hopkins)
1/9

The economy of almost every country is impacted due to coronavirus pandemic as most business activity is on a halt to break the chain of infections. However, it seems that the global equity market has shrugged off virus concerns. The Indian benchmark index has rallied more than 40 percent from its March lows. During the same period, Brazil's BVSP BOVESPA and United States' Nasdaq Composite rose over 50 percent despite these three countries have the highest number of infected cases in the world. (Data Source: Refinitiv, Johns Hopkins)

Brazil's BVSP BOVESPA index value is 1,00,031, up 57 percent from March 23. The country's total COVID-19 cases stand at 18,84,967 as of July 14.
2/9

Brazil's BVSP BOVESPA index value is 1,00,031, up 57 percent from March 23. The country's total COVID-19 cases stand at 18,84,967 as of July 14.

United States' Nasdaq Composite index value is 10,390, up 51 percent from March 23.  The country's total COVID-19 cases stand at 33,64,547 as of July 14.
3/9

United States' Nasdaq Composite index value is 10,390, up 51 percent from March 23.  The country's total COVID-19 cases stand at 33,64,547 as of July 14.

Germany's DAX index value is 12,800 up 46 percent from March 23. The country's total COVID-19 cases stand at 2,00,440 as of July 14.
4/9

Germany's DAX index value is 12,800 up 46 percent from March 23. The country's total COVID-19 cases stand at 2,00,440 as of July 14.

India's Sensex value is 36,693 up 42 percent from March 23.  The country's total COVID-19 cases stand at 9,06,752 as of July 14.
5/9

India's Sensex value is 36,693 up 42 percent from March 23.  The country's total COVID-19 cases stand at 9,06,752 as of July 14.

Japan's Nikkei 225 value is 22,290 up 32 percent from March 23.  The country's total COVID-19 infected cases stand at 22,289 as of July 14.
6/9

Japan's Nikkei 225 value is 22,290 up 32 percent from March 23.  The country's total COVID-19 infected cases stand at 22,289 as of July 14.

China's SSE Composite value is 3,443 up 29 percent from March 23. The country's total COVID-19 cases stand at 22,289 as of July 14.
7/9

China's SSE Composite value is 3,443 up 29 percent from March 23. The country's total COVID-19 cases stand at 22,289 as of July 14.

Russia's MOEX Russia value is 2,800 up 24 percent from March 23. The country's total COVID-19 infected cases stand at 7,38,787 as of July 14.
8/9

Russia's MOEX Russia value is 2,800 up 24 percent from March 23. The country's total COVID-19 infected cases stand at 7,38,787 as of July 14.

United Kingdom's FTSE 100 value is 6,095 up 22 percent from March 23. The country's total COVID-19 infected cases stand at 2,91,691 as of July 14.
9/9

United Kingdom's FTSE 100 value is 6,095 up 22 percent from March 23. The country's total COVID-19 infected cases stand at 2,91,691 as of July 14.

First Published on Jul 14, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #FTSE #markets #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Nikkei #Sensex #Slideshow

