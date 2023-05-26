Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 26

1/11 The Indian market jumped nearly a percent ahead of key gross domestic product data due next week. The Sensex was up 629.07 points or 1.02% at 62,501.69, and the Nifty was up 178.10 points or 0.97% at 18,499.30. About 1,878 shares advanced, 1,503 declined, and 139 shares remained unchanged. Take a look at the gainers and losers of the day:

2/11 Star Health and Allied Insurance Company | CMP Rs 534.95 | Shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd fell over 8 after a huge block deal where 7.37 million shares or 1.3 percent stake of the company changed hands in a bunch of trades, Bloomberg reported.

3/11 PB Fintech | CMP Rs 604.50 | Shares of PB Fintech Ltd, the parent company of Policybazaar, fell over 3 percent after a huge block deal where around 9.50 million shares or 2.1 percent stake of the company changed hands in a bunch of trades, Bloomberg reported. Details of the buyers and sellers were not known.

4/11 ONGC |CMP Rs 164 | Shares of ONGC slipped nearly a percent ahead of the oil exploration and production company's March quarter earnings announcement. Kotak Institutional Equities expects a 2 percent sequential decline in EBITDA, driven by around a 4 percent quarter-on-quarter drop in oil sales. A sequential fall of 8 percent in crude oil prices would likely be offset by a reduction in windfall taxes, it said.

5/11 General Insurance Corporation | CMP Rs 181.15 | Shares of General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) jumped 2 percent after the insurer posted solid Q4 numbers. Profit after tax (PAT) for the year ended March 31, 2023 was recorded at Rs 6312.50 crore as compared to a PAT of Rs 2,005.74 crore in the year-ago period.

6/11 Medplus Health | CMP Rs 801.80 |The shares of Medplus Health Services climbed over 16 percent, as investors lapped up the stock after the healthcare services company posted a good set of numbers for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23. Medplus Health reported an over two-fold rise in net profit in the January-March period at Rs 26.5 crore, up from Rs 11.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

7/11 Triveni Engineering | CMP Rs 273.85 |The shares of Triveni Engineering closed around 4 percent higher at Rs 273.25 after the company posted a 74 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 190.31 crore for the quarter ended March.

8/11 eClerx Services | CMP Rs 1535.10| Shares of eClerx Services Limited spiked almost 9 percent after the company reported strong year-on -ear growth in revenue and profits. eClerx Services on May 25 reported a 17.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 488.8 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. Its total revenue stood at Rs 2,713.7 crore, up 24.2 percent from the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

9/11 Shilpa Medicare | CMP Rs 238.20 | Shares of Shilpa Medicare tumbled 2.5 percent, bogged down by the pharma company's disappointing earnings in the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23. The drug maker posted a net loss of Rs 8.1 crore in the fourth quarter against a net profit of Rs 29.5 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

10/11 Prince Pipes | CMP Rs 610 |Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd jumped over 4 percent after the company logged a 7 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 94.11 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The piping solutions and multi-polymer manufacturing firm had posted a net profit of Rs 88.23 crore in the year-ago period.