    LIC plans India's biggest-ever public issue; here are the top 10 IPOs so far

    Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has filed its draft red herring prospectus on February 13. This will be the biggest Indian IPO ever; an issue size that could range from Rs 53,500 crore to Rs 93,625 crore.

    Ritesh Presswala
    February 14, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
    Life Insurance Corporation of India has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on February 13. This will be the biggest Indian IPO ever, an issue size could be in the range from Rs 53,500 crore to Rs 93,625 crore. Even considering the lower band of issue size this will be three-time bigger than One 97 Communications, which raised Rs 18,300 crore that broke the record for the biggest initial public offering in India’s history. Here are the top 10 IPOs in India's history. (Data Source: ACE Equity).
    One97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm)| The company listed on the exchanges with an issue size of Rs 18,300 crore in November 2021. The stock is listed with a discount of 9 percent at Rs 1955 as against its issue price of 2150. As of February 11, 2022, the share closed at Rs 907 with a market cap of Rs 58,795 crore.
    Coal India Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges with an issue size of Rs 15,199 crore in November 2010. The stock is listed with a premium of 17 percent at Rs 288 as against its issue price of 245. As of February 11, 2022, the share closed at Rs 167 with a market cap of Rs 1,02,640 crore.
    Reliance Power Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges with an issue size of Rs 11,563 crore in February 2008. The stock is listed with a premium of 22 percent at Rs 548 as against its issue price of 450. As of February 11, 2022, the share closed at Rs 16 with a market cap of Rs 5427 crore.
    General Insurance Corporation of India | The company listed on the exchanges with an issue size of Rs 11,176 crore in October 2017. The stock is listed with a discount of 7 percent at Rs 850 as against its issue price of 912. As of February 11, 2022, the share closed at Rs 136 with a market cap of Rs 23781 crore.
    SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges with an issue size of Rs 10,355 crore in March 2020. The stock is listed with a discount of 13 percent at Rs 658 as against its issue price of 755. As of February 11, 2022, the share closed at Rs 846 with a market cap of Rs 79830 crore.
    The New India Assurance Company Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges with an issue size of Rs 9,600 crore in November 2017. The stock is listed with a discount of 6 percent at Rs 749 as against its issue price of 800. As of February 11, 2022, the share closed at Rs 137 with a market cap of Rs 22545 crore.
    Zomato Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges with an issue size of Rs 9,375 crore in July 2021. The stock is listed with a premium of 51 percent at Rs 115 as against its issue price of 76. As of February 11, 2022, the share closed at Rs 89 with a market cap of Rs 69863 crore.
    DLF Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges with an issue size of Rs 9,188 crore in July 2007. The stock is listed with a premium of 11 percent at Rs 582 as against its issue price of 525. As of February 11, 2022, the share closed at Rs 379 with a market cap of Rs 93752 crore.
    HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges with an issue size of Rs 8,695 crore in November 2017. The stock is listed with a premium of 7 percent at Rs 311 as against its issue price of 290. As of February 11, 2022, the share closed at Rs 595 with a market cap of Rs 125769 crore.
    SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges with an issue size of Rs 8,400 crore in October 2017. The stock is listed with a premium of 5 percent at Rs 733 as against its issue price of 700. As of February 11, 2022, the share closed at Rs 1133 with a market cap of Rs 113327 crore.
