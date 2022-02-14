LIC plans India's biggest-ever public issue; here are the top 10 IPOs so far Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has filed its draft red herring prospectus on February 13. This will be the biggest Indian IPO ever; an issue size that could range from Rs 53,500 crore to Rs 93,625 crore.
February 14, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
One97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm)| The company listed on the exchanges with an issue size of Rs 18,300 crore in November 2021. The stock is listed with a discount of 9 percent at Rs 1,955 as against its issue price of Rs 2,150. As of February 11, 2022, the share closed at Rs 907 with a market cap of Rs 58,795 crore.
Coal India Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges with an issue size of Rs 15,199 crore in November 2010. The stock is listed with a premium of 17 percent at Rs 288 as against its issue price of 245. As of February 11, 2022, the share closed at Rs 167 with a market cap of Rs 1,02,640 crore.
Reliance Power Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges with an issue size of Rs 11,563 crore in February 2008. The stock is listed with a premium of 22 percent at Rs 548 as against its issue price of 450. As of February 11, 2022, the share closed at Rs 16 with a market cap of Rs 5,427 crore.
General Insurance Corporation of India | The company listed on the exchanges with an issue size of Rs 11,176 crore in October 2017. The stock is listed with a discount of 7 percent at Rs 850 as against its issue price of 912. As of February 11, 2022, the share closed at Rs 136 with a market cap of Rs 23,781 crore.
SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges with an issue size of Rs 10,355 crore in March 2020. The stock is listed with a discount of 13 percent at Rs 658 as against its issue price of 755. As of February 11, 2022, the share closed at Rs 846 with a market cap of Rs 79,830 crore.
The New India Assurance Company Ltd. | The company was listed on the exchanges with an issue size of Rs 9,600 crore in November 2017. The stock is listed with a discount of 6 percent at Rs 749 as against its issue price of Rs 800. As of February 11, 2022, the share closed at Rs 137 with a market cap of Rs 22,545 crore.
Zomato Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges with an issue size of Rs 9,375 crore in July 2021. The stock is listed with a premium of 51 percent at Rs 115 as against its issue price of Rs 76. As of February 11, 2022, the share closed at Rs 89 with a market cap of Rs 69,863 crore.
DLF Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges with an issue size of Rs 9,188 crore in July 2007. The stock is listed with a premium of 11 percent at Rs 582 as against its issue price of 525. As of February 11, 2022, the share closed at Rs 379 with a market cap of Rs 93,752 crore.
HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges with an issue size of Rs 8,695 crore in November 2017. The stock is listed with a premium of 7 percent at Rs 311 as against its issue price of 290. As of February 11, 2022, the share closed at Rs 595 with a market cap of Rs 1,25,769 crore.
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges with an issue size of Rs 8,400 crore in October 2017. The stock is listed with a premium of 5 percent at Rs 733 as against its issue price of Rs 700. As of February 11, 2022, the share closed at Rs 1133 with a market cap of Rs 1,13,327 crore.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol