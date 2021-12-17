MARKET NEWS

Budget 2022 | Key terms you should know before the Budget is announced

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in February 2022. Understanding the Budget is a tough process as it involves complex terms. Some of the important terms are explained here to help you decode the Budget 2022.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 11:07 AM IST
Budget 2021 GLossary
(Image: News18 Creative)
Fiscal Deficit Budget 2021
(Image: News18 Creative)
Budget esrimates 2021
(Image: News18 Creative)
Revised Estimates Budget 2021
(Image: News18 Creative)
Annual Accounts Budget 2021
(Image: News18 Creative)
Corporate Tax Budget 2021
(Image: News18 Creative)
Minimum Alternative tax 2021
(Image: News18 Creative)
repo rate budget 2021
(Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Budget 2022 #Slideshow
first published: Jan 31, 2021 06:21 pm

