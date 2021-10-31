Petrol, diesel price hike: Wagon R, S-Presso and other top CNG cars to buy in India

Amid the recent rise in fuel prices, CNG cars have gone from being fleet-cab staples to a perfectly viable choice for private transport. The choices, however, aren’t evenly spread across segments, with Maruti Suzuki being the only brand to offer an extensive range of CNG options, across its portfolio. Take a look at some of the best options: (Illustration by Suneesh K)

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R | When it comes to practicality and ease of ownership, few cars can keep up with the heroic Wagon R. The ease of ingress and egress makes it a viable option if you have elderly family members, while Maruti’s service network and servicing costs continue to place the Wagon R on the monthly best-selling car list. The CNG-kitted option gets a frugal 998cc petrol motor, mated to a manual gearbox and under optimal driving conditions can eke out an ARAI tested mileage of 32.52 km/kg of CNG. At present, the Wagon R CNG version is available only with the LXi and LXi (O) trim | Price: Rs 5.89 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios | If Maruti’s models are too minimalistic for your liking, the CNG-compatible Hyundai Grand i10 Nios might be worth considering. Sure, the Sportz 1.2-litre Kappa VTVT option (the top-most CNG variant) might cost a bit more but its features list includes a reverse camera, ABS, EBD, rear A/C vents, front and rear power windows and electronically adjustable RVMs. Apart from that, the naturally-aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine offers marginally greater levels of power (65 bhp). Mileage, although more than sufficient, takes a bit of a hit at 18.9 km/kg. On the whole, however, the overall cabin quality and comfort levels are higher than those of its main competitors. | Price: Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Sitting on the opposite side of the size spectrum is the pint-sized S-Presso. Featuring the same 998cc, petrol engine found in the Wagon R and gets a meagre 58bhp of power. However, the S-Presso benefits from a lower kerb weight and higher ground clearance, upping its practicality quotient. It’s got a pretty lacklustre features list but parking sensors and bluetooth enabled sound system are included. Its appalling safety rating aside (0 star Global NCAP rating), the S-Presso is a viable option for those switching to a four-wheeler from a two-wheeler. Its claimed mileage of 32.2 km/kg is one of the best in the list, and its compact dimensions make it very easy to drive in the city. | Price: Rs 5.37 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Ertiga | The Ertiga manages to mitigate, if not outrightly solve, the issue of space constraint that plagues all CNG-compatible vehicles. With the exception of the Maruti Eeco, it’s also the only factory-fitted CNG car that can seat seven. With the rear-most seating row folded, it also adds to the storage space, while still being able to seat five. One of Maruti Suzuki’s best-selling cars in India, only the VXi petrol variant of the Ertiga can be bought with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Its 1.46-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine, post CNG-conversion, puts out a robust 91bhp making it a more powerful option for those looking for some extra grunt. Dashboard quality continues to be less than stellar, but on all other fronts, the Ertiga CNG is an impressive mix of frugality and comfort, with an ARAI claimed mileage of 26.2km/kg. Of the cars mentioned here, the Ertiga is the only one to have received a 3-star Global NCAP safety rating. | Price: Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom)