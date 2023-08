1/10 Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, unveiled the highly anticipated Karizma XMR on August 29 at an introductory price of Rs 1,72,900. Actor and brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan unveiled the new iconic bike.

2/10 The motorcycle is powered by a 210cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine, a 6-speed transmission with slipper and auxiliary clutch, and a Dual Channel ABS – specifically designed for the perfect ride that redefines the sport segment.

3/10 The new Karizma XMR is equipped with the segment's first adjustable windshield, intelligent illumination headlamps and turn-by-turn navigation to ensure an unparalleled motorcycling experience. (Image: Hero MotoCorp)

4/10 The Hero Karizma XMR will be available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an introductory price of Rs 1,72,900 (ex-showroom Delhi). The motorcycle can be booked online starting August 29 with a booking amount of Rs 3,000.

5/10 The Karizma XMR's all-new 210cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-valve engine delivers 25.5 hp at 9250 rpm and 20.4 Nm of maximum torque at 7250 rpm.

6/10 The 6-speed transmission combined with the slip- and-assist clutch system reduces skidding and rear wheel lockup during quick downshifts.

7/10 The Karizma XMR offers best-in-class ergonomics for rider and pillion with best-in-class legroom for the rider and a generous pillion seat that allows for both an aggressive and relaxed riding position.

8/10 The new Karizma XMR features a Class-D LED projector headlight with integrated LED DRLs. The Karizma XMR features an inverted display LCD speedometer that provides a clear view of navigation and all data.

9/10 It has 39 different functions such as smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle battery status, gear position indicator and shift notifications, ambient light sensor, trip meter, etc. (Image: Hero MotoCorp)