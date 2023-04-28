Citroen C3 Aircross SUV unveiled in India, will go on sale in 2023: See Pics

1/10 Citroën has unveiled the C3 Aircross for the Indian market. The automaker is accelerating its international growth strategy with the reveal of all-new C3 Aircross, a unique pure B-SUV offering true value in 5-seat and 7-seat packages. (Source: Citroen)

2/10 All-New C3 Aircross will go on sale in India and South America later in 2023 and in Indonesia, Citroën’s newest market, later in 2024. (Source: Citroen)

3/10 The midsize SUV is developed and produced locally – at the Thiruvallur plant in Tamil Nadu with over 90 percent localisation, as stated by the company. The company also said that it will launch the third model on the C3 platform. (Source: Citroen)

4/10 All-New C3 Aircross is a desirable, 4.32m long family B-SUV with tough, expressive design. It features an assertive front face with a high bonnet, wide track width, Citroën Y-shaped lighting signature and powerful double grille with lower skid plate to deal with varying road conditions and maximise cooling. (Source: Citroen)

5/10 In silhouette, it stands out with among the best 200mm ground clearance, muscular wheel arches with large wheels and tyres, and resilient protective claddings. (Source: Citroen)

6/10 The wide C-pillar adds verticality and strength to the body, while neat rear quarter windows add to the feeling of light and space for passengers. Windows and long rear doors enhance the feeling of height, light and visibility, and allow easy access to the rear rows of seats. (Source: Citroen)

7/10 All-New C3 Aircross is particularly roomy. The 5-seater model offers one of the best knee room for rear seat passengers and up to 482 litres of luggage volume, while the 7-seater model adds intelligent modularity for multiple uses, with a third row of two individual seats. These can be folded down or removed individually when the family needs to balance the room for passengers with up to 511-litres capacity for luggage or materials. (Source: Citroen)

8/10 The bright, spacious and smartphone-friendly interior is extremely well equipped, and embodies Citroën’s acknowledged 360-degree approach to comfort and occupant well-being. The eye-catching and layered horizontal instrument panel features a unique soft-touch grain across the middle. On upper versions, New C3 Aircross comes with a 7-inch TFT cluster and an available 10-inch touchscreen. (Source: Citroen)

9/10 Supremely comfortable seats combine with a powerful climate and air-conditioning system to keep everyone relaxed, particularly in the second and third rows of the 7-seater version thanks to a unique ventilation module mounted into the roof panel. (Source: Citroen)