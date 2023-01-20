Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase launched in India. Check pictures here

1/12 Luxury carmaker Bentley on January 20 announced the launch of the new Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) in the Indian market. The automaker offers the new Bentayga EWB in two variants - Azure and the first edition. (Image: Bentley Motors)

2/12 The SUV is priced at Rs 6 crore (ex-showroom Delhi), which can fluctuate due to exchange rate, government taxes, and customisations. (Image: Bentley Motors)

3/12 The new variant of the ultra-luxury Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) is powered by a V8 twin-turbo 4.0-litre engine that produces 542 bhp horsepower and 770Nm of torque. (Image: Bentley Motors)

4/12 The engine, which is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, is said to be capable of reaching 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 290 km/h. (Image: Bentley Motors)

5/12 The new Bentley SUV will offer a rear-cabin experience. Bookings for the car have started and customers can expect delivery within 8-9 months. (Image: Bentley Motors)

6/12 Notably, the Bentayga EWB has a wheelbase of 3,175 mm whereas the standard Bentayga has a wheelbase of 2,995 mm. The automaker has extended the wheelbase of the EWB SUV by 180mm. (Image: Bentley Motors)

7/12 The all-new SUV's overall length now measures 5,322 mm. (Image: Bentley Motors)

8/12 Bentley has fitted the Bentayga EWB with airline seats that can be adjusted in 22 ways, controlled using a compact touchscreen remote device. (Image: Bentley Motors)

9/12 The SUV gets quilted seats, mood lighting, and a heated steering wheel on the Azure variant. The Azure variant also comes with an Advanced Driver Aids System (ADAS). (Image: Bentley Motors)

10/12 Inside, the SUV has My Bentley connected services, including a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wired and wireless), satellite maps, real-time traffic information, and online radio. (Image: Bentley Motors)

11/12 Optional features include the Bentley Rear Entertainment system, which lets passengers stream content from mobile devices to 10.1” touchscreens on the seatbacks. (Image: Bentley Motors)