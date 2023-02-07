English
    How Meghalaya’s party-hopping MLAs made it India’s Aaya Ram Gaya Ram epicentre

    The run-up to the Meghalaya assembly elections have left the state’s keenest poll watchers confused with MLAs and ticket seekers defecting at the drop of a hat. A hung assembly appears very likely

    Patricia Mukhim
    February 07, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
    Meghalaya goes to the polls on February 27. (Representational/File photo)

    Meghalaya goes to the polls on February 27. Since December last year there has been a churning never witnessed in the past. Even for seasoned journalists, keeping track of the party-hopping MLAs is a lot of grunt work. Just when we assumed that a wannabe MLA had settled into 'party A' and found his/her way around, bang comes the news that the person has switched over to 'party B'.

    Revolving Door Parties
    People here have likened a political party to a house where the candidate is invited and then asked to partake of his/her lunch. If the food is not appetising the person switches over to another party. The lunch of course is a metaphor for the money a political party is able to sponsor the candidate with.

    Thirty MLAs of the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly have switched their alliances to different parties but mainly from the Congress to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and National People's Party (NPP). Some from the NPP have switched over to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and some like former bureaucrat HM Shangpliang have switched parties twice over in a span of two years: Once from the Congress to the TMC and then from the TMC to the BJP.

    Even a shrewd political observer could miss the point of this switchover for how does a person first leave the Congress to join the TMC which apparently is at loggerheads with the BJP and then leave the TMC to join the BJP. It’s a political churning of a different kind and it is not at all based on ideology. The question therefore is why have they joined those parties.