    BJP to contest all 60 Meghalaya seats, 20 seats in Nagaland

    BJP secretary and its northeast co-incharge Rituraj Sinha told reporters on Thursday that the party will fight the Meghalaya polls under the campaign tagline of "M-Power" (Modi power), asserting that people of the state have trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
    Representational image.

    The BJP will contest on all 60 seats of the Meghalaya Assembly and fight the Nagaland elections in an alliance with the state's ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, contesting on 20 of 60 seats.

    BJP secretary and its northeast co-incharge Rituraj Sinha told reporters on Thursday that the party will fight the Meghalaya polls under the campaign tagline of "M-Power" (Modi power), asserting that people of the state have trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They believe Modi is the only person who can ensure a corruption-free government and fast track development, he said.

    Nagaland and Meghalaya BJP chief Temjen Imna Along and Ernest Mawrie, respectively also named party candidates approved by the party's central election committee.

    Sinha claimed that people in the northeastern states are fed up of corruption and slow pace of development, even though central government schemes have reached them. They, though, believe that their implementation could have been better, he said.