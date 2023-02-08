English
    Budget 2023: Pragmatic and inclusive, not populist

    The Modi government has sent out a strong message that it stands for the poorest of the poor and does not believe in crony capitalism, but equally, it stands for wealth creation

    Sanju Verma
    February 08, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST
    The Modi government steered clear of populism and considering it is a pre-election year, that reflects very highly on the credibility of PM Modi and his long-term vision.

    The highlight of Union Budget 2023 is undoubtedly the revision in the framework of the new income tax regime for which the rebate has been raised to Rs 7 lakh per annum from Rs 5 lakh under section 87-A, for those opting for the new tax regime. The tax exemption limit has been raised from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per annum in the new regime. This will provide major relief to all taxpayers in the new regime, which will now be the default regime, as it is far more attractive, though citizens will continue to have the option to stick to the old tax regime, should they wish to.

    The benefit of standard deduction has been extended to the salaried class and pensioners including family pensioners under the new tax regime. Salaried individuals will get a standard deduction of Rs 50,000 and pensioners Rs 15,000 as per the proposal. Each salaried person with an income of Rs 15.5 lakh or more will thus gain Rs 52,500 from the above proposals. The highest surcharge rate in personal income tax has also been reduced from 37 percent  to 25 percent in the new tax regime for income above Rs 2 crore. This would result in the maximum tax rate of personal income tax coming down to 39 percent from 42.74 percent at present.

    The Modi government has sent out a strong message that it stands for the poorest of the poor and does not believe in crony capitalism, but equally, it stands for wealth creation too and being rich is certainly not a crime. The limit of tax exemption on leave encashment on the retirement of non-government salaried employees has been increased from just Rs 3 lakh to a massive Rs 25 lakh. The best thing about this Budget is that it is low on incrementalism and high on sweeping changes that can have a virtuous, multiplier effect. Revenue of about Rs 38,000 crore will be forgone as a result of these proposals, while revenue of about Rs 3,000 crore will be additionally mobilised. Thus, the total revenue forgone on account of these proposals is about Rs 35,000 crore annually. So, while the benefits via the new tax regime to the middle class will be huge, the impact on the government exchequer will be minimal, which is what great budgeting is eventually all about.

